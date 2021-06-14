Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's relationship timeline.

How long have Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker been dating? Here's a comprehensive timeline of their relationship.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker confirmed their relationship back in February, and ever since, the loved-up couple haven't held back with the public displays of affection.

The POOSH founder and the Blink-182 drummer can often be found taking their romance to Instagram - and while the honeymoon stage is certainly in full effect, the couple have actually known each other for years.

Here's a comprehensive timeline of their relationship so far.

May 2021 - Kourtney claps back at claims Travis is 'changing her style' Kourtney shut down a fan in her Instagram comments who claimed her new boyfriend was influencing her style. The reality star shared a photo of herself wearing a vintage-looking brown coat, chunky boots, ripped jeans and some cool tinted glasses. However, one fan was unimpressed, commenting, "And her style begins to change." Kourtney fired back, "This picture is from 2019 but ok," following up the subtle shade with a kiss face emoji. Kourtney claps back at claims Travis is 'changing her style'. Picture: Instagram/kourtneykardash

May 2021 - Kourtney gives Travis a tattoo Kourtney well and truly left her mark on Travis after giving him a romantic tattoo, inking the phrase 'i love you' on the rocker's arm. The mother-of-three captioned a series of photos from the session with a simple, 'I tattoo,' to which Barker - who is covered in tattoos from head to toe - replied in the comments, 'Woman of many talents'. Kourt shared footage of herself clutching a tattoo gun as she marked the phrase on her boyfriend's arm. A piece of paper can be seen placed in front of her covered in practise sketches. Kourtney left her mark on boyfriend Travis by giving him a romantic tattoo. Picture: Instagram/@kourtneykardash

May 2021 - Travis Barker shares a candle that 'smells like Kourtney's orgasm' Travis raised a few eyebrows after debuting a candle that supposedly smells like his girlfriend's orgasm - yes, seriously. The candle, a collaboration between Gwyneth Paltrow's brand Goop and Heretic, features a label that reads, "This smells like Kourtney’s orgasm." The candle retails for £53 ($75). Travis raised a few eyebrows after debuting a candle that supposedly smells like his girlfriend's orgasm. Picture: Instagram/@travisbarker

May 2021 - Travis surprises Kourtney with a lavish Mother's Day gift Travis went all out for Kourtney on Mother's Day 2021, covering her mansion in huge bunches of flowers. Kourtney was celebrating the day with her three children, all of whom she shares with x-boyfriend Scott Disick; sons Mason and Reign, and daughter Penelope. Rockstar Travis surprised Kourtney with three ginormous displays of flowers to mark the special day, with Kourt sharing a video of the elaborate displays with two emojis, a red heart and teary-eyed face. Travis surprised Kourtney with a lavish gift for Mother's Day. Picture: Instagram/@kourtneykardash

April 2021 - Kourtney shares an NSFW photo of herself straddling Travis Kourtney and Travis Barker set pulses racing after Kourtney posted a photo of herself straddling Travis in the middle of the desert, wearing nothing but a teeny-tiny bikini and a scarf on her head. "Just Like Heaven," Kourtney captioned the racy snap, before Travis jumped in the comments section to write, "EVERYTHING." Kourtney and Travis set pulses racing with the racy snap. Picture: Instagram/@kourtneykardash

April 2021 - Travis and Kourtney take a family trip to Utah Travis and Kourtney took a snowboarding trip to Utah with their children. The couple took Barker's kids Alabama Barker, Atiana De La Hoya and Landon Barker, as well as Kourtney's children Penelope, Mason, and Reign Disick. Travis and Kourtney took a family trip to Utah. Picture: Instagram/@travisbarker

April 2021 - Travis shocks with racy birthday tribute to Kourtney Travis paid tribute to Kourtney on her birthday via Instagram with a post that really caught the attention of the internet. "I F**KING LOVE YOU! YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kourtneykardash," he captioned his post, which included some never-before-seen snaps of the new couple. However, it was the last slide that really got people talking, as in the final and somewhat explicit video, Kourtney can be seen sucking Travis' thumb, which sparked hilarious reactions online. One Twitter user wrote, "I did not have travis barker x kourtney kardashian on my 2021 bingo card yet here we are with a video of her sucking his thumb."

April 2021 - Travis debuts a tattoo of Kourtney's name on his chest Travis Barker sealed his new relationship in ink after getting Kourtney's name tattooed on his chest. Barker was spotted shirtless in Hollywood, California showing off his new tatt, which is placed on the left side of his chest. Kourtney's first name can be seen written in cursive on the already heavily-tatted rockstar's torso. Travis got Kourtney's name tattooed on his chest. Picture: Getty

March 2021 - They attend a UFC game in Las Vegas together The new couple were spotted attending a UFC fight in Las Vegas, accompanied by fellow Hollywood couple Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox in the VIP section. Travis and Kourtney attended a UFC event in Las Vegas. Picture: Getty

February 2021 - They confirm their relationship! Kourtney finally confirmed the rumours after posting a photo of herself holding hands with her new beau a few days after Valentine's Day. Friends and family rushed to the comments section to congratulate the mother-of-three, with TikTok star Addison Rae writing, "THIS". Family friend Khadijah Haqq wrote, "When friends become lovers," with a red love heart, while Travis himself commented a black love heart underneath the image. Kourtney and Travis confirmed their relationship after months of speculation. Picture: Instagram/@kourtneykardash

January 2021 - They post matching photos from Palm Springs As rumours of their romance begin to pick up steam online, the pair ignite them further by posting similar pictures from Palm Springs. Kourtney shared a poolside snap taken at Kris Jenner’s home in the California resort, before Barker posted a photo which was almost identical. The plot thickens!

January 2021 - Travis comments on Kourtney's selfie People began speculating over Kourtney and Travis' relationship at the beginning of the year as the rocker started dropping flirty comments on her Instagram page. In January, Kourtney posted a racy snap taken in her walk-in wardrobe, to which Barker replied by dropping a red rose emoji in the comments. The rumour mill kicks off accordingly. Travis fuelled speculation after commenting on Kourtney's selfie. Picture: Instagram/@kourtneykardash