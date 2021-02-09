All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

How to listen to Capital XTRA. Picture: Global

Here are all the ways you can listen to Capital.

1. Online via Global Player's Website

2. Via the Global Player mobile app

3. On Smart Speakers

4. Through Your TV

5. On DAB Digital and Radio

1. How To Listen To Capital XTRA Online

Listen to Capital XTRA online. Picture: Global

On the Capital XTRA's website click the big pink 'Listen' button at the top of every page right here at CapitalFM.com to be taken to Global Player to hear the live stream. It's a free and easy online listening service and you can even listen back to the last 7 days of radio shows from your ultimate faves!



There’s also much more on Global Player including podcasts and playlists from across our sister stations including Capital, Capital Dance, Heart, Radio X, LBC, Smooth and Classic FM.

2. How To Listen To Capital XTRA via Global Player Mobile App

Capital XTRA in Global Player. Picture: Global

Download and install our free Global Player, swipe to Capital XTRA and get listening on the go! Whether you want to access live radio, podcasts, expertly-curated playlists or just catch up on your favourite shows - it's all in one place, wherever you are.



Want to learn more about Global Player and the Global family of brands including Capital, Capital Dance, Heart, Radio X, LBC, Smooth and Classic FM? Check it out here.



Download Global Player from the App Store (Android)



Download Global Player from the Google Play (Apple)

3. How To Listen To Capital XTRA On Smart Speakers

Capital XTRA on Alexa. Picture: Global

Just say 'Alexa, Play Capital XTRA' to listen live via the Capital XTRA Alexa skill. Use the Alexa app to grant location permissions, and it'll automatically find your nearest Capital XTRA station.



Want to catchup on the last 7 days of radio for free? You can listen back to your favourite presenters using the new Global Player skill! Just ask for a show and a date, then sit back & relax!



Find out more about Global Player on Alexa.

Capital XTRA on Google Home. Picture: Global

How To Listen To Capital XTRA On Google Home & Google Assistant

Just say ''Ok Google, Play Capital XTRA”.

Capital XTRA on Siri. Picture: Global

How To Listen To Capital XTRA On Apple HomePod & Siri

Just say 'Hey Siri, Play Capital XTRA.’



You can also ask Siri on your iPhone or iPad to play Capital XTRA via the Global Player App or Apple Music.

Capital XTRA on Sonos. Picture: Global

How To Listen To Capital On Sonos

You can now listen to Capital XTRA on your Sonos smart speaker. Add 'Global Player' as a music source in your Sonos app, and enjoy live radio from your favourite Capital XTRA presenters, as well as expertly curated music playlists to suit every mood.



Or if you’d simply like to listen live, search for the station within the new Sonos Radio section in the Sonos app.

4. Listen To Capital XTRA Through Your TV

Capital XTRA on TV. Picture: Global

You can listen to Capital XTRA via your TV by the following channels:



- On Sky Digital channel 0114

- On Virgin TV channel 959

- Freesat 720



You can also tune in to Capital XTRA using the Global Player app on your Apple TV.

5. Listen To Capital XTRA On FM and DAB

Capital XTRA on the radio. Picture: Global

London

96.9 and 107.1 FM

Not in London? You can listen to Capital XTRA nationwide on DAB. Here's how you can tune in with your DAB radio.