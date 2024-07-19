Eminem makes surprise UK appearance at Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg's 'Gin & Juice' launch event

Eminem makes surprise UK appearance at Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg's 'Gin & Juice' launch event. Picture: Getty Images

Slim Shady shocked fans after appearing with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg to perform some new tracks in London. Could this mean a 2024 or 2025 UK tour is on the cards?

Eminem made a surprise appearance in London at the release party of 'Gin & Juice' by Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.

The rapper released his twelfth studio album 'The Death of Slim Shady' last week, and is looking to top the charts, and managed to make time for a trip to the UK to support pals at their launch at Flippers, West London.

This shocking appearance has got Eminem fans wondering whether the rapper is going to announce a new UK and Europe tour in either 2024 or 2025.

Eminem and Dr. Dre at the UK Launch of 'Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop' at Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace, London. Picture: Getty

Eminem shocked fans by making an appearance at Flippers Boogie Palace in London on Thursday, 18 June, who performed 'Forget About Dre' and 'Houdini'.

The event was hosted by Shaquille O’Neal, who brought out Dre and Snoop for a brief live set of fan favourites like ‘The Next Episode’, ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot’ and ‘Nuthin’ But A G Thang’.

Fans were thrilled with Eminem's appearance, marking his first London performance since 2018 where he performed a stadium tour at Twickenham.

Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre spoke to Capital XTRA this week. . Picture: Global

"World Tour 2025 pleaseeee" one fan wrote underneath Eminem's social media post as others were quick to ask Eminem to drop UK and Europe tour dates.

"Eminem is the GOAT. I challenge ANY rapper to challenge him. And make it good." another quipped.

Notable attendees to the event included Lebron James, Idris Elba and Jude Bellingham.