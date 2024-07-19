Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre bring 'Gin & Juice' to the UK!
19 July 2024, 11:54
Capital XTRA caught up with Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre to chat all things 'Gin & Juice' as it comes to the UK!
Capital XTRA caught up with Hip-Hop giants Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre after they announced that their alcohol brand 'Gin & Juice' has landed in the UK.
The duo took its concept from Snoop Dogg’s iconic, Dr. Dre-produced hit “Gin & Juice," to produce a new product for the shelves.
Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie spent some time with the hip-hop legends ahead of the drink launching in UK stores this month, with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg officially launching the drink at Flippers London on Thursday 18 JUuly.
The iconic tune 'Gin & Juice' turns 30 this year, with Snoop telling the breakfast duo that they wanted to take creative control of the beverage.
Alongside its namesake founders Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, the company behind the hip-hop icons’ signature crafted cocktail is led by Patrick Halbert, Andrew Gill, and Rocco Milano.
Dre said to Capital XTRA: "We just wanted to have fun with this product, and the fun energy that comes with it", as Snoop added: "Superheroes."
Snoop called himself a "light sipper", whereas Dr. Dre takes the other approach saying he "loves gin!"
"Dre is probably the best customer we've ever had" joked Snoop Dogg to Capital XTRA about the rappers admiration towards the product.
"We created this sh*t from the ground up, it's really us."
