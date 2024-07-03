Is Eminem going on tour in 2024? Dates, tickets and venues

Is Eminem going on tour in 2024? Dates, tickets and venues. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

Is Eminem going on a world tour this year or next? Here's everything we know about a possible concert tour for his upcoming album The Death of Slim Shady.

Eminem has been making headlines after releasing new music this year, including Houdini and Tobey, with many fans speculating he might take his new album on tour.

His upcoming album, The Death of Slim Shady, is set to be released on July 12, will feature 19 new tracks with some features.

So, will Eminem go on tour in 2024 and what dates and venues will he perform at? What about tickets? Here's everything you need to know.

Fans want Eminem to tour in 2024 or 2025. Picture: Getty

Will Eminem go on a world tour in 2024?

So far, there is no confirmation that Eminem will take his twelfth studio album, The Death of Slim Shady, on tour.

However, this hasn't stopped fans from speculating, especially as his single 'Houdini' has topped the charts worldwide.

Due to his extensive promotion for his new album, we would expect a tour announcement shortly after the release, if he chooses to follow suit like other rappers like 50 Cent and Ice Cube, who have toured within the last year.

Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Snoop Dogg perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Picture: Getty

When did Eminem last tour?

Eminem last toured in early 2019, and has only done certain appearances since then to perform his music.

One of them was the 2022 Super Bowl, where he performed amongst 50 Cent, Dr. Dre and Mary J. Blige.

As for UK tour dates, Eminem hasn't been back since 2018, where he performed his Recovery tour at Twickenham stadium for two dates.