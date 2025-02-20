Cassie announces she is expecting third baby with husband Alex Fine

20 February 2025, 10:41

Cassie announces she is expecting third baby with husband Alex Fine
Picture: Getty
Cassie has revealed she is pregnant and expecting her third child with husband Alex Fine.

Singer Cassie Ventura has announced she is pregnant and expecting her third child with husband Alex Fine after sharing the happy news on social media.

The 38-year-old 'Me and U' singer announced in an Instagram post that she is expecting another to her brood.

Cassie and Alex Fine already share daughters Frankie and Sunny together.

Cassie and her husband pictured with her youngest daughter Sunny.
Picture: Getty

“🤰🏽💙 #3,” the “Me & U” singer captioned the carousel post alongside black-and-white photos of her celebrating the exciting news alongside her two daughters who are four and two.

Fine also shared the announcement on his Instagram, saying it is the “Best gift I could ask for."

He shared sweet snaps of the singer and their daughters snuggling up to Cassie's baby bump.

Cassie and Alex wed in 2019.
Picture: Getty

Cassie married 31-year-old personal trainer Alex Fine in 2019 after meeting him shortly after splitting from on-off boyfriend Diddy.

The exciting news comes just a few months after settling a lawsuit with Diddy after accusing him of repeated abuse.

The rapper, 54, is currently behind bars and will remain in prison ahead of his trial in May of this year.

