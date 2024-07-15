Has Eminem retired? What has the rapper said about quitting music?

15 July 2024, 14:52

Has Eminem retired? What has the rapper said about quitting music?
Has Eminem retired? What has the rapper said about quitting music?

By Anna Suffolk

Has Eminem quit music and will the rapper retire? Here's everything we know about Eminem's retirement.

Eminem is the rapper on everyone's radar at the moment - after a 25-year career and 12 albums, including the most recent The Death of Slim Shady, there is talk the rapper might retire.

Slim Shady, 51, has teased that he might be retiring after killing off his alter-ego with some pretty telling lyrics in his new album.

So, is Eminem retiring and quitting music? Here's everything you need to know about the rapper potentially leaving music for good.

Eminem has been in the rap game for over two decades.
Eminem has been in the rap game for over two decades.

Has Eminem retired and quit music?

Following the release of Eminem's twelfth studio album, The Death of Slim Shady, fans have speculated that the legendary rapper might be retiring.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, posted a video to Instagram where he called magician David Blaine. Eminem says: “Well for my last trick, I’m going to make my career disappear” as the call abruptly ends.

Whether this video was just promotion for his latest release or an indication he will be retiring, we are not sure.

Eminem's alter ego is Slim Shady.
Eminem's alter ego is Slim Shady.

Fans of course rushed the comment section to ponder whether the rapper is quitting music as one said: "Bro just casually announced his retirement" as another quipped "You can make your career disappear, but you can’t remove it from my soul Em."

Before the release of his twelfth studio album, Slim Shady released Houdini and Tobey, before dropping the full project on Friday, 12 July.

Eminem first gained popularity in the late 1990s with his debut EP Slim Shady, and with the release of the new album, fans think the rapper will be doing one final tour before calling it quits.

