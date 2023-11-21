Who is Cassie’s husband & how many children does she have?

Cassie Responds To Diddy Split With Emotional Post

Who is Cassie's husband Alex Fine and how many children does she have with him?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Singer Cassie has recently made headlines after she filed a lawsuit alleging ex-boyfriend Diddy of abuse, which has since been settled with an undisclosed payout.

Talk has turned to her current relationship, this being with husband of four-years Alex Fine, where they have been married for over four years.

So, who is Cassie's husband Alex Fine and how many children does Cassie have with him? Here's everything you need to know.

Cassie has been married to husband Alex Fine since 2019. Picture: Getty