Who is Cassie's husband & how many children does she have?

21 November 2023, 14:50

Cassie Responds To Diddy Split With Emotional Post

Who is Cassie's husband Alex Fine and how many children does she have with him?

Singer Cassie has recently made headlines after she filed a lawsuit alleging ex-boyfriend Diddy of abuse, which has since been settled with an undisclosed payout.

Talk has turned to her current relationship, this being with husband of four-years Alex Fine, where they have been married for over four years.

So, who is Cassie's husband Alex Fine and how many children does Cassie have with him? Here's everything you need to know.

Cassie has been married to husband Alex Fine since 2019.
Cassie has been married to husband Alex Fine since 2019. Picture: Getty

  1. Who is Cassie's Husband Alex Fine?

    Cassie's husband Alex Fine is a personal trainer, known for his work on TV show Riverdale.

    He also works with celebrity clients, including the likes of Jennifer Aniston and Mark Wahlberg.

    He met Cassie at the gym, as she revealed in a 2019 interview with Vogue: "Right from the beginning, they talked about marriage, but soon after they started dating, they discovered the happy news that she was pregnant with a baby girl."

    Cassie and her husband Alex Fine.
    Cassie and her husband Alex Fine. Picture: Getty

  2. How many children does Cassie have with Alex Fine?

    Cassie has two daughters with Alex Fine, one born in 2019 and the second born in 2021.

    Their first child, Frankie Stone Fine, was born on December 9, 2019, and their second, Sunny Cinco Fine, was born on March 22, 2021.

    After announcing Sunny's birth, Alex wrote an adorable letter on his Instagram: "I woke up this morning with you two and your mama and took a moment to let it sink in that we created the perfect family that isn’t perfect but its filled with so much love."

