Is there going to be a Supacell Season 2? Everything we know so far

Is there going to be a Supacell Season 2? Everything we know so far. Picture: Netflix

By Anna Suffolk

Here's the latest update on whether there will be a season two for Netflix's show 'Supacell'.

Rapman's latest show Supacell hit our Netflix screens earlier this month and fans have been going wild with praise about the sci-fi series.

The show sees five ordinary Black South Londoners brought together as they possess unique supernatural powers necessary to combat a near-catastrophic future.

It has had a huge critical response, and counts Jay-Z and Idris Elba amongst fans, but will there be a Supacell season 2 or has it been cancelled? Here's everything you need to know.

Supacell shares what happens after five ordinary people from South London develop superpowers overnight. Picture: Netflix

Will there be another season of Supacell and what is its release date?

So far, nothing has been confirmed as to if Supacell has been renewed for a second series or whether it will only get one series.

However, fans and critics are hoping for a series 2 of the hit Netflix show, and its renewal will depend on many factors, including the popularity of the show.

Creator Rapman has spoken out about his plans for the show, telling Radio Times: "For the beginning of the show, I always tell everyone that season one of Supacell to me is like Batman Begins. It's just beginning. You've got to see where it goes next to see who these people really are."

Tosin Cole plays Michael, one of five characters who develop unexpected superpowers. Picture: Netflix

Watch the Supacell trailer

He also said that he wants three seasons, and said: "I suppose we have to see how season 1 performs, but I know I've very much made clear that I want to do three seasons minimum," he said.

"I've got a three-season story in my head," he said. "[I'm] not saying it can't go over. But right now I know where it goes to. I know where... what the story is from up to season 3."

Supacell has smashed streaming service records and has been watched over six million times already and is still going strong in the charts, so we hope it gets picked up for a second season.