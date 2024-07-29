Series like Supacell: What to watch after finishing the Netflix show
29 July 2024, 16:08 | Updated: 29 July 2024, 16:10
Stuck on a series to watch after finishing Netflix's Supacell? Here are some similar shows to watch if you're looking for your latest fix.
Listen to this article
Supacell has smashed streaming records both in the UK and worldwide, and the Netflix Sci-Fi series has mustered up a large fanbase who are hoping a season two is announced shortly.
The Netflix show which was created by Rapman, shares what happens when five ordinary Black South Londoners are brought together as they possess unique supernatural powers necessary to combat a near-catastrophic future.
In the meantime, here is a list of some TV shows that are similar to Supacell, including where to watch them on streaming.
Top Boy
How many seasons and episodes: Five series and 32 episodes
Where to watch in the UK: Netflix
Synopsis: The series is set on the fictional Summerhouse estate in the London Borough of Hackney. It focuses on two drug dealers, Dushane (Ashley Walters) and Sully (Kane Robinson), along with others involved with drug dealing and gang violence in London.
The Kitchen
How many seasons and episodes: A film, runtime 107 minutes
Where to watch in the UK: Netflix
Synopsis: Izi lives in a dystopian future London where social housing has been eliminated. Only one community known as "The Kitchen" remains, but it’s at risk of being erased by the rich
The Boys
How many seasons and episodes: Four seasons and 32 episodes
Where to watch in the UK: Amazon Prime Video
Synopsis: The Boys is set in a universe where superpowered individuals (referred to as "Supes") are recognised as heroes by the general public and work for Vought International, a powerful corporation that markets and monetises them.
Gangs of London
How many seasons and episodes: Two series, 17 episodes
Where to watch in the UK: Sky / Now TV
Synopsis: London, one of the world's most dynamic and multicultural cities, is being torn apart by the power struggles of the international gangs following the assassination of the head of London's most powerful crime family.
Misfits
How many seasons and episodes: Five series, 37 episodes
Where to watch in the UK: Channel 4 & Netflix
Synopsis: A group of young offenders are sentenced to work in a community service programme, where they obtain supernatural powers after a strange electrical storm