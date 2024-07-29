Series like Supacell: What to watch after finishing the Netflix show

Picture: Netflix

By Anna Suffolk

Stuck on a series to watch after finishing Netflix's Supacell? Here are some similar shows to watch if you're looking for your latest fix.

Supacell has smashed streaming records both in the UK and worldwide, and the Netflix Sci-Fi series has mustered up a large fanbase who are hoping a season two is announced shortly.

The Netflix show which was created by Rapman, shares what happens when five ordinary Black South Londoners are brought together as they possess unique supernatural powers necessary to combat a near-catastrophic future.

In the meantime, here is a list of some TV shows that are similar to Supacell, including where to watch them on streaming.

Tosin Cole plays Michael, one of five characters who develop unexpected superpowers. Picture: Netflix

Top Boy

Kano and Ashley Walters appear in Top Boy. Picture: Netflix

How many seasons and episodes: Five series and 32 episodes

Where to watch in the UK: Netflix

Synopsis: The series is set on the fictional Summerhouse estate in the London Borough of Hackney. It focuses on two drug dealers, Dushane (Ashley Walters) and Sully (Kane Robinson), along with others involved with drug dealing and gang violence in London.

The Kitchen

The Kitchen is out on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

How many seasons and episodes: A film, runtime 107 minutes

Where to watch in the UK: Netflix

Synopsis: Izi lives in a dystopian future London where social housing has been eliminated. Only one community known as "The Kitchen" remains, but it’s at risk of being erased by the rich

The Boys

The Boys is on Prime Video. Picture: Amazon Studios

How many seasons and episodes: Four seasons and 32 episodes

Where to watch in the UK: Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: The Boys is set in a universe where superpowered individuals (referred to as "Supes") are recognised as heroes by the general public and work for Vought International, a powerful corporation that markets and monetises them.

Gangs of London

Gangs of London is a gripping TV show. Picture: SKY

How many seasons and episodes: Two series, 17 episodes

Where to watch in the UK: Sky / Now TV

Synopsis: London, one of the world's most dynamic and multicultural cities, is being torn apart by the power struggles of the international gangs following the assassination of the head of London's most powerful crime family.

Misfits

Robert Sheehan plays Nathan Young. Picture: Getty

How many seasons and episodes: Five series, 37 episodes

Where to watch in the UK: Channel 4 & Netflix

Synopsis: A group of young offenders are sentenced to work in a community service programme, where they obtain supernatural powers after a strange electrical storm