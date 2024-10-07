Introducing Capital XTRA's Comedy Club: Line-Up, Tickets & More
7 October 2024, 07:30
Get ready for an unmissable night of laughter!
The Capital XTRA Comedy Club is our brand-new event! We will be raising money for Global’s Make Some Noise, Capital XTRA’s official charity.
Join us an unmissable night of entertainment, featuring an outstanding line up of comedians, all for an incredible cause!
This special event will feature performances from Axel Blake, Kae Kurd, Leah Davis, Kyrah Gray, Finlay Christie and hosted by Andrew Mensah on Thursday 24th October at Lola’s at The Hippodrome London.
Music will be by Capital XTRA’s very own DJ Teeshow, ensuring the vibes are unmatched from start to finish.
Tickets are on sale Friday 11th October at 8am.
All proceeds will go to Global’s Make Some Noise.
Here's everything you need to know about Capital XTRA's Comedy Club!
Date
Thursday 24th October 2024
Venue
Lola’s @ The Hippodrome London
Lower Ground Level
Cranbourn Street, Leicester Square, WC2H 7JH
Customer Entrance:
Please use the entrance on Little Newport Street and show your ticket on arrival
Times
Doors open: 6pm
Show: 730pm – 10pm (including interval)
Tickets
Tickets are priced between £24.50 - £29.50 plus booking fee
Ticket T&Cs can be found here
Line Up
Hosted by Andrew Mensah
Performances by
Axel Blake
Kae Kurd
Leah Davis
Kyrah Gray
Finlay Christie
Music by Capital XTRA DJ Teeshow
Age Policy
This event is strictly 18 years old & over.
Physical photographic proof of identity must be provided on entry.
A photograph copy will not be accepted by the venue.
Accessibility Access
If you have any accessibility requirements, please email events@capitalxtra.com
There is a lift to the lower ground level at the Little Newport Street entrance.
Cloakroom
The cloakroom is free of charge for customers
Travel
The Hippodrome is public transport destination, located next to Leicester Square tube station and easily accessible from Covent Garden, Charing Cross, Tottenham Court Road and Piccadilly Circus.
https://www.hippodromecasino.com/directions-maps/
Venue Information
https://www.hippodromecasino.com/general-information/