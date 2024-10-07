Introducing Capital XTRA's Comedy Club: Line-Up, Tickets & More

7 October 2024, 07:30

Capital XTRA's Comedy Club
Capital XTRA's Comedy Club. Picture: Global

Get ready for an unmissable night of laughter!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Capital XTRA Comedy Club is our brand-new event! We will be raising money for Global’s Make Some Noise, Capital XTRA’s official charity.

Join us an unmissable night of entertainment, featuring an outstanding line up of comedians, all for an incredible cause!

This special event will feature performances from Axel Blake, Kae Kurd, Leah Davis, Kyrah Gray, Finlay Christie and hosted by Andrew Mensah on Thursday 24th October at Lola’s at The Hippodrome London.

Capital XTRA's Comedy Club
Capital XTRA's Comedy Club. Picture: Global

Music will be by Capital XTRA’s very own DJ Teeshow, ensuring the vibes are unmatched from start to finish.

Tickets are on sale Friday 11th October at 8am.

All proceeds will go to Global’s Make Some Noise.

Capital XTRA's Comedy Club will be supporting Global's Make Some Noise
Capital XTRA's Comedy Club will be supporting Global's Make Some Noise. Picture: Global

Here's everything you need to know about Capital XTRA's Comedy Club!

Date

Thursday 24th October 2024

Venue

Lola’s @ The Hippodrome London

Lower Ground Level

Cranbourn Street, Leicester Square, WC2H 7JH

Customer Entrance:

Please use the entrance on Little Newport Street and show your ticket on arrival

Times

Doors open: 6pm

Show: 730pm – 10pm (including interval)

Tickets

Tickets are priced between £24.50 - £29.50 plus booking fee

Ticket T&Cs can be found here

Capital XTRA's Comedy Club line-up
Capital XTRA's Comedy Club line-up. Picture: Global

Line Up

Hosted by Andrew Mensah

Performances by

Axel Blake

Kae Kurd

Leah Davis

Kyrah Gray

Finlay Christie

Music by Capital XTRA DJ Teeshow

Age Policy

This event is strictly 18 years old & over.

Physical photographic proof of identity must be provided on entry.

A photograph copy will not be accepted by the venue.

Accessibility Access

If you have any accessibility requirements, please email events@capitalxtra.com

There is a lift to the lower ground level at the Little Newport Street entrance.

Cloakroom

The cloakroom is free of charge for customers

Travel

The Hippodrome is public transport destination, located next to Leicester Square tube station and easily accessible from Covent Garden, Charing Cross, Tottenham Court Road and Piccadilly Circus.

https://www.hippodromecasino.com/directions-maps/

Venue Information

https://www.hippodromecasino.com/general-information/

