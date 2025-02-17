Who are 'The Mandem' performing with Drake at Wireless Festival 2025?

Who are the Mandem that will perform alongside Drake on Saturday night at Wireless Festival in 2025?

By Anna Suffolk

Who are the Mandem that will perform alongside Drake on Saturday night at Wireless Festival in 2025? Here's all the details.

Drake is set to make history as the world’s first artist to headline Wireless Festival for three nights, and is bringing some very special guests with him.

On Friday 11th July Drake will perform alongside Summer Walker and PARTYNEXTDOOR, the latter of whom just released a joint album with Drizzy. On Sunday 13th July, Vybz Kartel and Burna Boy join the rapper.

This leaves Saturday 12th July, with Drake revealing that 'the mandem' will be performing with him. So, who might the mandem be and what names are rumoured for Wireless Festival?

Drizzy is back! Picture: CLIENT

Who are the mandem that will be performing alongside Drake at Wireless Festival 2025?

So far, 'the mandem' that will join Drake on Saturday 12th July have not been revealed, but that hasn't stopped fans from guessing who might be performing alongside him.

Some fans think 'the mandem' will be UK artists, including the likes of Central Cee, Giggs, Dave, J Hus, AJ Tracey, Jorja Smith and many more.

The other two nights feature artists from across the globe, so Saturday night consisting of UK rappers and musicians makes sense for a London-based festival.

Skepta could be performing with Drake. . Picture: Getty

Could Jorja Smith be performing at Wireless? Picture: Getty

Wireless is set for its most historic summer yet as Drake returns to close all three nights of the event with a world-first, bespoke setlist for each evening.

Having first headlined in 2012, Drake has made several special guest appearances at Wireless over the years. His Finsbury Park residency marks a groundbreaking moment never before seen at Wireless.

Holding the title for the audience’s most requested artist since the festival’s inception, his presence will be a milestone, further solidifying his legacy in Wireless’ story.