Vybz Kartel confirms he's marrying fiancée Sidem Öztürk & wedding details

20 February 2025, 13:48

Vybz Kartel confirms he's marrying fiancée Sidem Öztürk & wedding details. Picture: Getty / Global
Capital XTRA

By Capital XTRA

Dancehall artist Vybz Kartel has revealed he is set to marry longtime girlfriend Sidem Öztürk soon!

Dancehall artist Vybz Kartel has revealed exclusive details about his upcoming wedding to fiancee Sidem Ozturk whilst making his first red carpet appearance in nearly 20 years.

The 49-year-old singer, whose real name is Adidja Azim Palmer, revealed to Capital XTRA on the red carpet of the 2025 MOBO Awards that he is set to marry his longtime girlfriend Sidem very soon.

Here's everything we know about Vybz Kartel's wedding to Sidem Ozturk, including when its going to happen.

Fans are excited to see Vybz in the UK!
Vybz Kartel is going to be a married man soon! Picture: CLIENT

When is Vybz Kartel marrying girlfriend Sidem Öztürk?

Vybz Kartel revealed he is marrying Sidem in early 2025, when speaking to Ras Kwame back in December 2024.

He said Sidem is 'prettier than Beyonce', and the couple have been together for almost ten years!

Vybz said he wants him and Sidem's family to be together in Jamaica 'no later than February'.

Vybz Kartel and Sidem.
Vybz Kartel and Sidem. Picture: Instagram

"It was always going to be in Jamaica" he told Omah Howard on the MOBO Awards red carpet.

Sidem also told Omah Howard how she has gotten used to Vybz's snoring when playing 'we listen and we don't judge'.

Vybz Kartel on how he met fiancée Sidem & new album with Cardi B & Nicki Minaj 💍💿 | Capital XTRA

