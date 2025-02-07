Capital XTRA Comedy Club For Global's Make Some Noise 2025: All The Info, Line-Up & More

Capital XTRA's Comedy Club For Global's Make Some Noise 2025: All The Info, Line-Up & More. Picture: Client

We're back for another Capital XTRA Comedy Club this March! Here's everything you need to know about the event raising money for Global's Make Some Noise.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Capital XTRA Comedy Club is back for another round of laughs this March!

Join us for an unmissable night of entertainment, featuring an outstanding line up of comedians, all for an incredible cause!

Set to take place on Thursday 6th March 2025 at Lola’s @ The Hippodrome London, the Capital XTRA Comedy Club is back with Andrew Mensah hosting the night of comedy.

All money raised from the event will go to Capital XTRA’s charity, Global's Make Some Noise, and here's all the details including line-up, tickets and date.

Andrew Mensah is hosting the night of laughs! Picture: CLIENT

The Capital XTRA Comedy Club 2025 line up:

Andrew Mensah joins us again as the host of the Comedy Club.

Listen from 8am on Monday to find out who will be on stage at the Capital XTRA Comedy Club. You’re not going to want to miss it!

Capital XTRA's Comedy Club is back! Picture: CLIENT

Capital XTRA Comedy Club 2025 Tickets:

Tickets will go on sale Monday 10th Feb from 8am.

All proceeds are going to Capital XTRA’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise. It works to change lives across the UK by funding vital projects delivered by small charities - tackling issues such as mental health, poverty and homelessness.

Tickets are priced between £30.00 - £35.00 plus booking fee.

Capital XTRA's Comedy Club is back! Picture: CLIENT

Capital XTRA Comedy Club 2025 Details:

Date: Thursday 6th March 2025

Venue: Lola’s @ The Hippodrome London. Lower Ground Level Cranbourn Street, Leicester Square, WC2H 7JH. Customer Entrance to Lola's: Little Newport Street.

Doors: 6pm, Show 730pm, Last Entry 730pm End approx.10pm

Age Policy: Strictly 18+, physical photo I.D required (digital I.D will not be accepted)

Accessibility Access: If you have any accessibility requirements, please email events@capitalxtra.com with supporting documentation at least 48 hours prior to attending the venue. There is a lift to the lower ground level at the Little Newport Street entrance.

Cloakroom: The cloakroom is free of charge for customers

Travel: The Hippodrome is public transport destination, located next to Leicester Square tube station and easily accessible from Covent Garden, Charing Cross, Tottenham Court Road and Piccadilly Circus. https://www.hippodromecasino.com/directions-maps/

Venue Information https://www.hippodromecasino.com/general-information/