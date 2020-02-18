Hip-Hop fans left shocked after list of famous rappers' real ages goes viral

18 February 2020, 12:34 | Updated: 18 February 2020, 12:37

Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne were among the rappers included on the viral list.
Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne were among the rappers included on the viral list. Picture: Getty

The tweet includes the ages of Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne and more.

A list revealing the real ages of the world's most famous rappers has gone viral online.

>> The best Hip-Hop songs of 2020 so far

In a tweet posted by emerging rapper Lil Brick, the ages of chart-toppers including Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj and more were shared and some fans can't believe the results.

Award-winning artists Post Malone, Chance The Rapper and Travis Scott have already achieved a great deal of success despite still being in their twenties, while the same can be said for Kendrick Lamar, Meek Mill and Drake who are in their early thirties.

As the list began to take off, even 'Jerry Sprunger' rapper Tory Lanez, 27 couldn't hide his astonishment, quote-tweeting it with the caption "Kinda crazy."

In particular, Snoop Dogg, 48, shocked users with his age. One person tweeted, "I swear Snoop has been 48 for years now," while another said, "Snoop looks 60."

One user wrote, "Wait no way snoop is younger then hov," while another added, "Wtf em is like an year younger to Snoop! does age have no relation to appearance?"

Were you surprised by your favourite rappers' ages?

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Hip-Hop News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Unknown T found not guilty of murdering studnet at party

Unknown T found not guilty: Drill rapper cleared of killing man at party
How old is Dave, where is he from, what's his net worth and what are his biggest songs?

Who is rapper Dave, how old is he, what's his net worth & how does he know Drake?
Future faces backlash after controversial lyrics about girlfriend Lori Harvey's stepfather

Future slammed over "disrespectful" daddy lyric about girlfriend Lori Harvey's stepfather

Future

Big Sean checked Joe Budden for his comments on rumoured girlfriend Jhene Aiko's music.

Big Sean claps back at Joe Budden for saying Jhené Aiko's music shows "lack of growth"

Big Sean

Trending

Aitch is nominated for Best New Artist at the BRITs 2020

Who is rapper Aitch, how old is he and does he have a girlfriend?
Burna Boy is nominated International Best Male at the 2020 BRIT Awards

Who is Burna Boy, what is his net worth and is he married to Stefflon Don?
Stormzy smile

Stormzy: 27 Facts You Need To Know About The BRITs Nominated Rapper
Nicki Minaj stuns fans with NSFW twerking video

Nicki Minaj stuns fans with "don't try this at home" twerking video

Nicki Minaj

Amy Lefevre refused to wear the bizarre accessories worn in Junkai Huang's FIT fashion show.

Black model refuses to wear 'racist' oversized monkey ears & lips in controversial fashion show