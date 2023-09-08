Capital XTRA Upfront Live with Lucozade Zero 2023: Date, Performances, Tickets & More
8 September 2023, 08:35 | Updated: 8 September 2023, 11:31
Get ready to experience the biggest Hip Hop & RnB live!
Capital XTRA Upfront Live with Lucozade Zero is our brand-new event, bringing you closer to the artists you love!
Join us for a big night of live music on Tuesday 26th September at KOKO London with Davido, NSG, Strandz & Debbie all performing.
>>> GET YOUR TICKET TO CAPITAL XTRA UPFRONT LIVE HERE FRIDAY 8AM >>>
Hosted by Capital XTRA’s Breakfast Show duo Robert Bruce & Shayna Marie and Music by the name you can trust, Manny Norté.
Plus, we’ll be giving you the chance to win £1000 at the event, all thanks to our friends at Lucozade Zero!
-
When is Capital XTRA Upfront Live?
Capital XTRA's Upfront Live is taking place on Tuesday 26th September 2023 at the KOKO London for a night of good vibes and some serious tunes!
The doors open at 6pm, the show will start at 7:30pm and the doors close at 8pm.
The event will end at approximately 10pm.
-
Where is Capital XTRA Upfront Live taking place?
The KOKO London can be found at 1a Camden High St, London NW1 7RE.
To get there, Mornington Crescent tube station is directly opposite the venue, and Camden Town is a ten minute walk away.
The larger stations of Euston and King’s Cross are approximately 15 minutes walk.
The venue FAQs can be found here.
-
What is the Line Up for Capital XTRA Upfront Live?
Capital XTRA Breakfast presenters Robert Bruce & Shayna Marie will host the event, with music by the name you can trust, Manny Norte.
There will be stellar performances by none other than Davido, as well as sets by Afro-swing group NSG, upcoming rapper Strandz and soulful R&B singer Debbie.
-
How can I get tickets for Capital XTRA Upfront Live?
You can find tickets for Capital XTRA Upfront Live here.
Tickets are £39.99 plus booking fee.
Entry conditions can be found here.
-
What is the age and bag policy?
Age Policy
This event is 14’s and over. Children under 14 are not permitted to attend. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over who is responsible for them at all times – photographic proof of identity must be provided on request at the admission gate.
Bag policy
Guests are only permitted to bring 1 x small bag per person into the Venue (being, standard A4 size: (h) 297mm x (w) 210mm x (d) 210mm).