Ice Spice reveals the process behind Central Cee 'Did It First' collaboration

Ice Spice spoke about her debut album 'Y2K!'. Picture: Global

By Capital XTRA

Ice Spice spoke to Capital XTRA about what it was like working with Central Cee for their collaboration, 'Did It First'.

Ice Spice has become one of the biggest rap stars in the industry over the past few years, with hits like 'Munch', 'Boy's a liar Pt. 2', and her latest collaboration with Central Cee titled 'Did It First' has been the talk of the internet!

Following the release of the song, the 24-year-old hitmaker joined Capital XTRA Breakfast to chat about all things music to promote the release of her very first album, 'Y2K!'.

Ice Spice joined Capital XTRA to chat about her new album. Picture: Global

Speaking to Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie about working with Cench, Ice Spice explained what she loved about working with UK artists.

"It’s just different," she said, "I love the accents and just the energy overall – I just love the UK and people from here, I don’t know.”

When Robert asked what the difference was between working with PinkPantheress VS Central Cee, she added: "Cench is definitely like super comfortable just recording in studio in front of like whoever. So, I’ve actually seen him record, I don’t think I’ve ever seen PinkPantheress record.”

Ice Spice performed with Central Cee at Wireless Festival. Picture: Getty

Earlier this month, the pair took to the stage at Wireless Festival as Central Cee surprised the crowd with a first-ever live performance of 'Did It First' with the American rap star.

Speaking on the experience at the London festival, Ice Spice described it as "so much fun", adding: "Oh my God, it was kind of a mess because we were just like running a little late. You know, London traffic is almost as bad as New York traffic.

"But we still made it work, we made it happen. You know, the set had to be cut a little short, but it was better than last year. Last year I was so late I only got to do like four songs. This year actually had some time, yeah.”

