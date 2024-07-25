Exclusive

Ice Spice reveals the process behind Central Cee 'Did It First' collaboration

25 July 2024, 08:30

Ice Spice spoke about her debut album 'Y2K!'
Ice Spice spoke about her debut album 'Y2K!'. Picture: Global
Capital XTRA

By Capital XTRA

Ice Spice spoke to Capital XTRA about what it was like working with Central Cee for their collaboration, 'Did It First'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ice Spice has become one of the biggest rap stars in the industry over the past few years, with hits like 'Munch', 'Boy's a liar Pt. 2', and her latest collaboration with Central Cee titled 'Did It First' has been the talk of the internet!

Following the release of the song, the 24-year-old hitmaker joined Capital XTRA Breakfast to chat about all things music to promote the release of her very first album, 'Y2K!'.

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice to release new music video for Barbie movie song

Ice Spice joined Capital XTRA to chat about her new album
Ice Spice joined Capital XTRA to chat about her new album. Picture: Global

Speaking to Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie about working with Cench, Ice Spice explained what she loved about working with UK artists.

"It’s just different," she said, "I love the accents and just the energy overall – I just love the UK and people from here, I don’t know.”

When Robert asked what the difference was between working with PinkPantheress VS Central Cee, she added: "Cench is definitely like super comfortable just recording in studio in front of like whoever. So, I’ve actually seen him record, I don’t think I’ve ever seen PinkPantheress record.”

Ice Spice performed with Central Cee at Wireless Festival
Ice Spice performed with Central Cee at Wireless Festival. Picture: Getty

Earlier this month, the pair took to the stage at Wireless Festival as Central Cee surprised the crowd with a first-ever live performance of 'Did It First' with the American rap star.

Speaking on the experience at the London festival, Ice Spice described it as "so much fun", adding: "Oh my God, it was kind of a mess because we were just like running a little late. You know, London traffic is almost as bad as New York traffic.

"But we still made it work, we made it happen. You know, the set had to be cut a little short, but it was better than last year. Last year I was so late I only got to do like four songs. This year actually had some time, yeah.”

Watch the full chat with Ice Spice on Global Player!

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Is there going to be a Supacell Season 2? Everything we know so far

Is there going to be a Supacell Season 2? Everything we know so far

Snoop Dogg & Dr Dre bring 'Gin & Juice' to the UK!

Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre bring 'Gin & Juice' to the UK!

Is Eminem going on tour in 2024? Dates, tickets and venues

Is Eminem going on tour in 2024? Dates, tickets and venues

Eminem makes surprise UK appearance at Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg's 'Gin & Juice' launch event

Eminem makes surprise UK appearance at Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg's 'Gin & Juice' launch event

Trending

Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre share secret behind 30-year friendship

Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre share secret behind 30-year friendship

Maya Jama dating history: from Stormzy to Ben Simmons

Maya Jama dating history: from split with Stormzy to Ben Simmons engagement

Ice Spice 'Y2K' album: Release date, tracklist, features & more

Ice Spice 'Y2K' album: Release date, tracklist, features & more

Chris Brown’s 11:11 Tour Full Setlist: Surprise songs and opening acts

Chris Brown’s 11:11 Tour Full Set list: Surprise songs and opening acts

Who has left Love Island 2024? Dumped villa contestants revealed

Who left Love Island last night? All the dumped contestants from series 11

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working