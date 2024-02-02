Ice Spice 'Y2K' album: Release date, tracklist, features & more

By Anna Suffolk

When is the release date for Ice Spice's debut album 'Y2K' and who features on it? Here's all we know.

Ice Spice has had an incredible come up in the rap game since her debut just over a year ago. From the songs 'Munch' to her collaboration with Pinkpantheress on 'Boys a Liar Pt.2', fans have been awaiting a full project from the Bronx rapper.

The 24-year-old has revealed her debut album titled 'Y2K' will be coming in 2024, and said on a news show that: "I’m so excited," she said. "It’s called ‘Y2K’, it’ll be– it’s almost finished, so I’m really excited."

So, when is Ice Spice's album released, what is the track list and who features on 'Y2K'? Here's all we know.

Ice Spice's debut album is coming soon! Picture: Getty