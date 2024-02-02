Ice Spice 'Y2K' album: Release date, tracklist, features & more
2 February 2024, 12:38
Ice Spice shows off backstage glam for SNL
When is the release date for Ice Spice's debut album 'Y2K' and who features on it? Here's all we know.
Ice Spice has had an incredible come up in the rap game since her debut just over a year ago. From the songs 'Munch' to her collaboration with Pinkpantheress on 'Boys a Liar Pt.2', fans have been awaiting a full project from the Bronx rapper.
The 24-year-old has revealed her debut album titled 'Y2K' will be coming in 2024, and said on a news show that: "I’m so excited," she said. "It’s called ‘Y2K’, it’ll be– it’s almost finished, so I’m really excited."
So, when is Ice Spice's album released, what is the track list and who features on 'Y2K'? Here's all we know.
When is Ice Spice's 'Y2K' album being released?
So far, there has been no release date confirmed for Ice Spice's debut album 'Y2K', however, she has confirmed it will be coming at some point this year.
'Y2K' follows her January 2023 EP 'Like..', which was critically praised, where she alsp spent parts of her year touring with fellow rapper Doja Cat.
Her album 'Y2K' is likely a reference to the rapper's birthday, which so happens to be on 1st January 2000, the date of Y2K.
What is the tracklist for Ice Spice's 'Y2K'?
So far, no tracklist for Ice Spice's Y2K has been announced, however we can take an educated guess about what songs might appear.
Ice Spice has released the single "Think U The S*** (Fart)" and it's music video, which will likely have a coveted spot on the album.
In the interview confirming the release, the rapper said: “I was [born on Y2K] and that’s why I decided to name it that,” referring to her birthdate of Jan. 1, 2000.
Ice Spice announces the name of her new album
Who features on Ice Spice's debut album?
Ice Spice has not disclosed who will be collaboarting on her debut album, but has teased some names.
In the interview where she announced her album, she also confirmed that a “crazy collaboration” had been “locked in” for the record just two days ago, though she has not revealed who.
Ice Spice has collaborated with Nicki Minaj, Pinkpantheress and Lil Tjay before.