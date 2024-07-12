Ice Spice & Central Cee new song 'Did It First' Lyrics Meaning Explained
12 July 2024, 11:21
What are the lyrics to Ice Spice and Central Cee's new song 'Did It First'? Here's everything you need to know.
Listen to this article
Ice Spice and Central Cee have broken the internet after dropping a new surprise song titled 'Did It First', taken from the 24-year-old rapper's debut album Y2K.
Fans were speculating that new music was set to drop from the pair following their flirty antics online, a London shopping trip, and those even thinking that Central Cee's new girlfriend is Ice Spice.
So, what are the lyrics to Ice Spice and Central Cee's new song 'Did It First' and what is the meaning? Here's everything you need to know.
What are the lyrics to Central Cee & Ice Spice's new song 'Did It First'?
Here are the full lyrics to Central Cee & Ice Spice's new song 'Did It First':
[Intro]
Tell me, baby, do you understand?
[Chorus: Ice Spice]
If he cheatin', I'm doin' him worse (Like)
No UNO, I hit the reverse (Grrah)
I ain't trippin', the grip in my purse (Grrah)
I don't care, 'cause he did it first (Like)
If he cheatin', I'm doin' him worse (Damn)
I ain't trippin', I— (I ain't trippin', I—)
I ain't trippin', the grip in my purse (Like)
I don't care, 'cause he did it first
[Verse 1: Ice Spice]
He beg me to stay, but I'm dippin'
I don't even drink, but I'm sippin'
We not f***in', but he put the tip in (Grrah)
He get on my nerves, but I'm with it (Grrah)
I start thinkin' when he get up in it
I'm like, "Damn, I knеw you for a minute" (Damn)
I don't want them n****s in our business (Likе)
I'm like, "Bae, you know you the realest" (Grrah)
I'm like, "F*ck it," I know he gon' spend (Like)
I'm with Tati and her th*tty friend
We like, "F*ck it," we f*ckin' his friends (Grrah)
We gon' party 'til the party ends
I'm a baddie, he f*ck with my tats (Like)
Big boobs and it come with a jatt
Say he don't want me, I know he a cap (Cap)
Oh, you cheatin'? Then I'm cheatin' back
[Chorus: Ice Spice & Central Cee]
If he cheatin', I'm doin' him worse (Like)
No UNO, I hit the reverse (Grrah)
I ain't trippin', the grip in my purse (Grrah)
I don't care, 'cause he did it first (Like)
If he cheatin', I'm doin' him worse (Damn)
I ain't trippin', I— (Alright)
I ain't trippin', the grip in my purse (Like)
I don't care, 'cause he did it first (Uh)
[Verse 2: Central Cee]
I'm selective with who I get with
Gyal on my phone tryna see who I slept with
She investigating, detective
Lucky for me, I deleted the message
All along, it was me and a bad b*tch
But I told her it was me and my bredrin
By the end of this verse, I'll be done
I guess we gon' see in like sixteen seconds
If I went court for all of the times I got caught
I'd have about sixteen felons
I keep comin' with stupid excuses
Like, "I was juiced and tripped and fell in"
I might take the risk DMing
But I don't know 'cause these chicks be tellin'
At the minute, I'm hittin' some risky women
I clearly ain't learn my lesson
[Chorus: Ice Spice]
If he cheatin', I'm doin' him worse (Like)
No UNO, I hit the reverse (Grrah)
I ain't trippin', the grip in my purse (Grrah)
I don't care, 'cause he did it first (Like)
If he cheatin', I'm doin' him worse (Damn)
I ain't trippin', I— (I ain't trippin', I—)
I ain't trippin', the grip in my purse (Like)
I don't care, 'cause he did it first
[Outro: Ice Spice & Central Cee]
He did it first, he did it first, he did it first, he did it first
He did it first, he did it first, he did it first
Alright
Understand
Baby, do you understa-sta-sta-sta-sta-sta—
Ooh
Baby, do you understand?
What is the meaning behind Ice Spice & Central Cee's new song 'Did It First'?
The pair seem to warn each other about cheating on their partner, with Cench saying: “I ain’t learn my lesson” after going through the rounds himself, while Spice declares that she’s ready to do so much worse if she were to get cheated on.
We already have the singles Phat Butt, Gimme A Light, Think U The Sh*t, and Y2K will be released on Friday July 26.