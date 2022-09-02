Who is Central Cee's rumoured girlfriend Madeline Argy? Age, Instagram and more revealed

Cench has been spotted with a new love interest, but who is she? Here's all we know about his rumoured girlfriend, Madeline Argy.

Central Cee is rumoured to have a new girlfriend, after eagle-eyed fans have spotted clues that the rapper has been spotted with a new girl.

Although the 'Doja' rapper is private about his love life, he has been spotted leaving a venue with TikToker and influencer Madeline Argy amongst other clues.

But who is Madeline Argy? Here's what we know about Central Cee's rumoured new girlfriend.

Madeline Argy is rumoured to be dating Central Cee. Picture: Instagram

Madeline Argy is a London based TikToker and influencer. She has over 2 million followers on TikTok and is known for her cooking and storytimes.

According to her management's page, she is 21-years old.

Her hobbies include pottery, wellness and fitness.

Argy is followed by the 'Obsessed With You' rapper and vice versa on Instagram.

There have been rumours circulating around Central Cee's new girlfriend, after he released his latest single 'Doja', which detailed lyrics about a new relationship.

Not only were they spotted together, but she has also uploaded a picture wearing one of the 24-year-old rapper's hoodies.

Fans are convinced that the pair are dating. Picture: Instagram / TikTok

In a recent video where Cench decoded the lyrics to his new hit 'Doja', he revealed that a girlfriend of his was bisexual.

Fans then found a livestream where Madeline referred to an old relationship as her 'ex-girlfriend'.

Eager-eyed fans put two and two together and think that the pair are an item thanks to all of these clues.

Madeline is also active on instagram, where she has over 200,000 followers.

She posts outfit pictures, snaps of her pals and lots of idyllic images of her travels and London life.

You can find her @madelineargy.

Although the pair have not confirmed their relationship, only time will tell to see if these rumours are right.