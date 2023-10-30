Rappers and Their Real Names: From Drake to Central Cee
What is Drake's real name? What is Central Cee's real name? Here is the lowdown on rapper's real names.
Rappers from across the scene tend to adopt a stage moniker, with some adopting elements of their real name, as others use names that take on a whole other meaning.
From Drake to Doja Cat to Central Cee, the list of rappers who use a stage name is extensive, and is growing year by year.
Here is a guide to many of the world's most famous rappers real names.
What is Drake's Real Name?
Rapper Drake was born Aubrey Drake Graham.
What is Central Cee's Real Name?
London-based rapper Central Cee was born Oakley Neil H.T Caesar-Su.
What is Ice Spice's Real Name?
Up and coming rapper Ice Spice was born Isis Naija Gaston.
What is Doja Cat's Real Name?
Doja Cat's real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini.
What is ASAP Rocky's Real Name?
Rapper ASAP Rocky was born Rakim Athelaston Mayers, with his son RZA sharing the same middle name as him.
What is Jay-Z's Real Name?
Rapper Jay-Z's real name is Shawn Corey Carter.
What is Cardi B's Real Name?
Cardi B was born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, and has since added Cephus to her last name after she married Offset in 2017.
What is 21 Savage's Real Name?
Rapper 21 Savage's real name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph.
What is Latto's Real Name?
Alyssa Michelle Stephens is Latto's birth name.