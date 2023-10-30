Rappers and Their Real Names: From Drake to Central Cee

30 October 2023, 16:51

Nines talks about retiring from music, his new album 'Crop Circle 3' and more 💿

What is Drake's real name? What is Central Cee's real name? Here is the lowdown on rapper's real names.

Rappers from across the scene tend to adopt a stage moniker, with some adopting elements of their real name, as others use names that take on a whole other meaning.

From Drake to Doja Cat to Central Cee, the list of rappers who use a stage name is extensive, and is growing year by year.

Here is a guide to many of the world's most famous rappers real names.

Drake and 21 Savage both go by stage names.
Drake and 21 Savage both go by stage names. Picture: Getty

  1. What is Drake's Real Name?

    Rapper Drake was born Aubrey Drake Graham.

    Drake has just released his latest studio album.
    Drake has just released his latest studio album. Picture: Getty

  2. What is Central Cee's Real Name?

    London-based rapper Central Cee was born Oakley Neil H.T Caesar-Su.

    Central Cee pictured in 2023.
    Central Cee pictured in 2023. Picture: Getty

  3. What is Ice Spice's Real Name?

    Up and coming rapper Ice Spice was born Isis Naija Gaston.

    Ice Spice has had the biggest year yet for her career.
    Ice Spice has had the biggest year yet for her career. Picture: Alamy

  4. What is Doja Cat's Real Name?

    Doja Cat's real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini.

    Doja Cat has shocked some fans after revealing her back tattoo.
    Doja Cat has music named after her real name. . Picture: Getty

  5. What is ASAP Rocky's Real Name?

    Rapper ASAP Rocky was born Rakim Athelaston Mayers, with his son RZA sharing the same middle name as him.

    ASAP Rocky with his son, RZA.
    ASAP Rocky with his son, RZA. Picture: Instagram

  6. What is Jay-Z's Real Name?

    Rapper Jay-Z's real name is Shawn Corey Carter.

    Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter attend Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona
    Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter attend Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Picture: Getty

  7. What is Cardi B's Real Name?

    Cardi B was born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, and has since added Cephus to her last name after she married Offset in 2017.

    Cardi B and Offset at the Grammys.
    Cardi B and Offset at the Grammys. Picture: Getty

  8. What is 21 Savage's Real Name?

    Rapper 21 Savage's real name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph.

    21 Savage is coming over to the UK!
    21 Savage was born in the UK. . Picture: Getty

  9. What is Latto's Real Name?

    Alyssa Michelle Stephens is Latto's birth name.

    Latto pictured during her Coachella performance.
    Latto pictured during her Coachella performance. Picture: Getty

