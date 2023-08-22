Drake's 'For All The Dogs' album: Release date, tracklist & more
22 August 2023, 17:27
When is Drake's new album released? Who features on it? Here's the lowdown.

Drake is back with another release titled 'For All The Dogs' this summer!
The rapper has been teasing another project since last year's release of 'Her Loss' with 21 Savage.
So when is Drizzy's eighth studio album released? Here's all we know.
What is the title of Drake's new album?
Drake has announced his new LP will be called 'For All The Dogs'.
He announced the news in an Instagram post, alongside the cover artwork.
The album's cover is a drawing of a dog by his son Adonis, who he shares with baby mother Sophie Brussaux.
When is Drake's new album being released?
There has been no official release date as of yet, but it is likely that the album will be coming sooner rather than later.
During a concert show in New York, Drake revealed a possible release date.
"I will be back soon. I have an album dropping for you in, like, two weeks or some s**t. But until then, just know, you’re always with me and I’m always thinking of you. Everything I do is for you. Every time I step in that booth, I hope I make you proud."
Fans are speculating that the release will be Friday August 25th, as this is International Dog's Day.
What is the tracklist for 'For All The Dogs'?
So far, there has been no tracklist revealed for Drizzy's upcoming release.
As soon as there is an update, this page will be updated.
Who features on Drake's new album?
There have been rumours speculating over who will feature on Drake's new album, including the likes of Nicki Minaj, J Cole and Bad Bunny.