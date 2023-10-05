Drake '8AM in Charlotte' Lyrics Meaning Revealed
5 October 2023, 14:35
Drake shows off basketball skills
What are the lyrics for Drake's song '8AM In Charlotte'? We have you covered!
Drake is back with the song titled '8AM In Charlotte', which will be a track on his album 'For All The Dogs'.
The video stars his son, Adonis Graham, where he explains an illustration he drew for his father. Adonis also made the album cover for his upcoming album 'For All The Dogs'.
So, what are the lyrics for Drake's song '8am In Charlotte' off of his new album 'For All The Dogs'? Here's the rundown of everything you need to know.
What is Drake's New Song About?
The song and the drawing is perhaps a metaphor of Drake’s own life journey.
The goat represents Drake, and the monsters and animals represents the challenges that Drake has faced. The flower on fire represents a difficult situation that Drake has had to overcome.
The racing car represents someone who has helped Drake along the way (via. Genius).
Here are the full lyrics for '8AM In Charlotte':
[Skit: Drake & Adonis Graham]
Alright, Adonis, tell me about your beautiful piece of artwork that you sold me
So, it's the same story
So, the goat was running away from the other mon- from the other monsters, and, and the other animals
And, um, a flower blocking the way
Um, so, the flower's on fire
The racing car was maybe helping the goat
And there was this, some stairs, who's like a jail stairs
And there was, and there was, um, one person who was like, on top and he got killed by the stai-by the trap
Okay, so it's almost like a little story?
Yes
And what is SBW?
So, i-it's not a word, but I just wanted to write SBW
Okay, you like those letters?
Si
And what, and-and Daddy's name is next to the goat, does that mean that he's the G.O.A.T.?
Yes, so it's Daddy Goat
Daddy Goat? Yeah
That makes perfect sense to me
And you wanna, you wanna talk about how much, how much money you got for your beautiful drawing?
Oh, please (*Laughter*)
[Intro]
(Conductor, we)
Yeah
I'm out here on the road
You can hear it in the voice
Ah-em, still get this sh*t off, though
Look
[Verse 1]
The money speakin' for itself, I call it fortune-tell
Fire top from a b*tch that work in corporate sales
Chinchilla ushanka, we skiin' out in Courchevel
Breakin' news, they tried to kill him, but the boy prevails
I leave for tour and my n****s fuckin' go to jail
Preachin' to the dogs 'bout wantin' more for themselves
It's weighin' heavy on my moral scale
Knowin' they gon' sell another citizen 'cane, they think they Orson Welles
Walk in Chanel, they like, "How the f*ck you need more Chanel?"
I got these cats tuckin' tails on fourth-quarter sales
I'm used to seein' tears drop over enormous meals
The restaurant clears out faint echoes of Lauryn Hill
I say, "We gotta talk about us," I feel like Jordan Peele
Could tell I'm gettin' under your skin like a orange peel
'Cause your words don't match your actions like a foreign film
And now it's silence in the Lamb' like the horror film
Things get quiet after me statin' the obvious
Things get kinky after fifteen years of dominance
That October sky is lookin' ominous
The money is autonomous
Shout to Oliver North, he out in Rome doin' Toronto sh*t
And Jeremiah the watchdog, you n****s know what time it is
I'm in and out of Houston Hobby so much, I'm a hobbyist
H*es waitin' on Cench in the lobby, that boy a lobbyist
Savage got a green card straight out of the consulate
Where I go, you go, brother, we Yugoslavian
Formal is the dress code, dawg, so many checks owed
I feel Czechoslovakian, n***a, what the f*ck?
[Interlude]
Nah, I'm movin' different right now, for real, like
I feel like if Mike switched out the glove for the pen, like
This sh*t just too enticing right now, you know?
Look
[Verse 2]
Diamonds do the silly dance, I raise up the wine glass
Metal detectors beepin', and security bypass
The numbers goin' up, someone pull up the line graph
The days are goin' by, it's like I'm livin' in time lapse
Been talkin' to Adel like he majored in finance
Shania Twain, notepad, I'm makin' it line-dance
You tryna rob me and it's gon' feel like you sittin' at your favorite restaurant, 'cause, n****, that's where you dyin' at
Mob ties, I swear we like a b*tch with fine sisters and fine cousins, the family all bad
I'm preachin' to the dawgs about cleanin' they images
I swear I'm like a young T.D. Jakes to my menaces
Long-kiss goodnight, PDA for my nemesis
Three hunnid acres, PGA on the premises
That's what's really brackin' like this verse in parenthesis
I'm givin' hits to n****s on some, don't even mention it
[Interlude]
Like, don't even worry about it, like
You can hit me back whenever, or
Or don't, you know?
It is what it is, I guess
Yeah, hm
Look