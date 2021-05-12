Drake's son Adonis: 13 cute photos and videos of the rappers child

Drake's son Adonis: 13 cute photos and videos of the rappers child. Picture: Instagram/@champagnepapi

Drake and his baby mama Sophie Brussaux welcomed their son Adonis Graham in October 2017.

Drake has increasingly become comfortable with showing his son Adonis to the world. The Canadian rapper welcomed his first child on October 11th, in 2017.

However, the way Adonis Graham was introduced to the media was quite unorthodox.

Drake and his baby mama Sophie Brussaux were able to keep their relationship and Adonis away from public knowledge, until Drizzy got embroiled in a rap beef with Pusha T in 2018.

Drake's son was exposed to the world for the first time on Pusha T's diss track towards the rapper ' The Story of Adidon'. Picture: Getty

Rapper Pusha T revealed Drake had a son on his diss track 'The Story Of Adidon'. Pusha also rapped about the circumstances around his son, including issues around child support.

The rapper even went as far as to refer to Drake as a 'deadbeat' dad during his track.

He rapped: 'Adonis is your son/And he deserves more than an Adidas press run; that's real. Love the baby, respect the girl.' revealing Drake's son's name to the world for the first time.

Sophie Brussaux is Adonis' mother. Picture: Instagram/@sophieknowsbetter

Shortly after, TMZ reported that Drake had been making child support payments to Brussaux since the beginning of her pregnancy.

The rapper also addressed claims that he was keeping Adonis a secret in his 2018 track 'Emotionless' off his Scorpion album.

Since then, Drake has decided to share his son with the world, posting the sweetest photos and clips of him on the internet.

Take a look at some photos and videos od Drake's now three-year-old son Adonis below.

Adonis as a baby, drinking his bottle. Picture: Instagram/@sophieknowsbetter

Adonis gives mum Sophie a big smile for the camera. Picture: Instagram/@sophieknowsbetter

Adonis poses in his spacesuit. Picture: Instagram/@sophieknowsbetter

Adonis snapped by mother Sophie as he wakes up in the morning. Picture: Instagram/@sophieknowsbetter

In March 2020, Drake shared a photo of Adonis for the first time. Picture: Instagram/@champagnepapi

Drake shares a photo of him tying Adonis' durag, with his mother Sandi Graham in attendance. Picture: Instagram/@champagnepapi

Drake shares a photo of him snuggled up in bed with his son Adonis. Picture: Instagram/@champagnepapi

Adonis sports a tracksuit along with his cornrows in a photo. Picture: Instagram/@champagnepapi

Adonis poses infant of a 'evil eye' painting made by his mother, Sophie Brussaux. Picture: Instagram/@sophieknowsbetter