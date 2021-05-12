Drake's son Adonis: 13 cute photos and videos of the rappers child

12 May 2021, 17:40

Drake's son Adonis: 13 cute photos and videos of the rappers child
Drake's son Adonis: 13 cute photos and videos of the rappers child. Picture: Instagram/@champagnepapi

Drake and his baby mama Sophie Brussaux welcomed their son Adonis Graham in October 2017.

Drake has increasingly become comfortable with showing his son Adonis to the world. The Canadian rapper welcomed his first child on October 11th, in 2017.

Who is Sophie Brussaux? What we know about the mother of Drake's son Adonis

However, the way Adonis Graham was introduced to the media was quite unorthodox.

Drake and his baby mama Sophie Brussaux were able to keep their relationship and Adonis away from public knowledge, until Drizzy got embroiled in a rap beef with Pusha T in 2018.

Drake's son was exposed to the world for the first time on Pusha T's diss track towards the rapper ' The Story of Adidon'.
Drake's son was exposed to the world for the first time on Pusha T's diss track towards the rapper ' The Story of Adidon'. Picture: Getty

Rapper Pusha T revealed Drake had a son on his diss track 'The Story Of Adidon'. Pusha also rapped about the circumstances around his son, including issues around child support.

The rapper even went as far as to refer to Drake as a 'deadbeat' dad during his track.

He rapped: 'Adonis is your son/And he deserves more than an Adidas press run; that's real. Love the baby, respect the girl.' revealing Drake's son's name to the world for the first time.

Sophie Brussaux is Adonis' mother.
Sophie Brussaux is Adonis' mother. Picture: Instagram/@sophieknowsbetter

Shortly after, TMZ reported that Drake had been making child support payments to Brussaux since the beginning of her pregnancy.

The rapper also addressed claims that he was keeping Adonis a secret in his 2018 track 'Emotionless' off his Scorpion album.

Since then, Drake has decided to share his son with the world, posting the sweetest photos and clips of him on the internet.

Take a look at some photos and videos od Drake's now three-year-old son Adonis below.

Adonis as a baby, drinking his bottle.
Adonis as a baby, drinking his bottle. Picture: Instagram/@sophieknowsbetter
Adonis gives mum Sophie a big smile for the camera.
Adonis gives mum Sophie a big smile for the camera. Picture: Instagram/@sophieknowsbetter
Adonis poses in his spacesuit.
Adonis poses in his spacesuit. Picture: Instagram/@sophieknowsbetter
Adonis snapped by mother Sophie as he wakes up in the morning.
Adonis snapped by mother Sophie as he wakes up in the morning. Picture: Instagram/@sophieknowsbetter
In March 2020, Drake shared a photo of Adonis for the first time.
In March 2020, Drake shared a photo of Adonis for the first time. Picture: Instagram/@champagnepapi
Drake shares a photo of him tying Adonis' durag, with his mother Sandi Graham in attendance.
Drake shares a photo of him tying Adonis' durag, with his mother Sandi Graham in attendance. Picture: Instagram/@champagnepapi
Drake shares a photo of him snuggled up in bed with his son Adonis.
Drake shares a photo of him snuggled up in bed with his son Adonis. Picture: Instagram/@champagnepapi
Adonis sports a tracksuit along with his cornrows in a photo.
Adonis sports a tracksuit along with his cornrows in a photo. Picture: Instagram/@champagnepapi
Adonis poses infant of a 'evil eye' painting made by his mother, Sophie Brussaux.
Adonis poses infant of a 'evil eye' painting made by his mother, Sophie Brussaux. Picture: Instagram/@sophieknowsbetter
Adonis poses in-front of a painting his mother made for #EarthDay
Adonis poses in-front of a painting his mother made for #EarthDay. Picture: Instagram@sophieknowsbetter

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest News

Latest Drake News

Who is Sophie Brussaux? What we know about the mother of Drake's son Adonis

Who is Sophie Brussaux? What we know about the mother of Drake's son Adonis
Drake shares sweet tribute to Sophie Brussaux on Mother's Day

Drake shares sweet tribute to Sophie Brussaux on Mother's Day
Drake fans think Naomi Sharon addressed alleged affair in new song lyrics

Drake fans think Naomi Sharon addressed alleged affair in new song lyrics
Drake accused of having an affair with engaged singer Naomi Sharon

Drake accused of having an affair with engaged singer Naomi Sharon
Drake shows off his 'new body' sparking fan reactions on Twitter

Drake shows off his 'new body' sparking fan reactions on Twitter

More News

Tristan Thompson's 'mistress' Sydney Chase hires Gloria Allred as he labels model a ‘liar’

Tristan Thompson's 'mistress' Sydney Chase hires Gloria Allred as he labels model a ‘liar’
Falynn Guobadia reacts to Porsha Williams' engagement to her estranged husband Simon

Falynn Guobadia reacts to Porsha Williams' engagement to her estranged husband Simon
Travis Barker shocks fans with candle smelling like Kourtney Kardashian's orgasm

Travis Barker shocks fans with candle smelling like Kourtney Kardashian's orgasm
What is Headie One's net worth in 2021?

What is Headie One's net worth in 2021?

Headie One ft AJ Tracey & Stormzy "Ain't It Different" lyrics meaning revealed

Headie One ft AJ Tracey & Stormzy "Ain't It Different" lyrics meaning explained