Drake's $100 Million Toronto mansion 'The Embassy' hit by floods

17 July 2024, 11:38

Drake's Toronto mansion hit by severe flooding

Drake's Toronto mansion was hit by severe flooding and the rapper shared a snippet of what went down.

Drake's $100 (£82) million mansion has been left devastated by flooding which was swept the Toronto, Canada area, including the rapper's home dubbed 'The Embassy'

The 37-year-old rapper shared the news on his Instagram stories of his mansion of dirty water flowing throughout the property as people tried to minimise the damage.

However, Drizzy seemed to find humour in the situation as he posted to his social media, saying "This better be Espresso Martini," making a joke at the colour of the water.

Drake's eighth project should be coming soon!
Drake's Toronto home was hit with floods. . Picture: Getty

At the start of the clip which he shared to his 145 million followers, his assistant is seen trying to lock the doors to his living space and what appeared to be a walk-in closet in a bid to limit the stream.

The 'Rich Baby Daddy' rapper then walks throughout the property with a small brush in his hand as the murky water comes up over his shin.

Drake's hometown of Toronto was hit by extreme flooding and storms, leaving thousands stranded and without any electrical power.

Drake shared some snippets of the flooding in his Toronto home.
Drake shared some snippets of the flooding in his Toronto home. Picture: Instagram

The flooding of Drake's Toronto home, which is dubbed 'The Embassy' comes just months after his house was victim of a 'drive by shooting', which left a security guard in hospital.

Days later, an individual trespassed onto Drake's property in the Bridle Path neighbourhood according to TMZ.

Sources add that a man was intercepted by security at the front gate and didn't manage to make it further into the grounds. According to a reporter from Canada's Global News, the man apparently said he was "here to see Drake," and was detained under the Mental Health Act.

