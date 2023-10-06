Who is the Voice in Drake's 'Daylight' On 'For All The Dogs'? Inside Adonis' First Rap Feature
6 October 2023, 12:22 | Updated: 6 October 2023, 17:01
Drake’s son Adonis speaks French with mother Sophie Brussaux
Who is the voice in Daylight? Is Drake's son Adonis in the song 'Daylight'? What are the lyrics for 'Daylight'? Here's the rundown.
Listen to this article
Drake has released his long-awaited album 'For All The Dogs' and even Drizzy's son features in the song 'Daylight'.
Drake's five-year-old son Adonis makes his first rap feature on the track, and raps a verse towards the end of the song.
- Drake '8AM in Charlotte' Lyrics Meaning Revealed
- Who is Sophie Brussaux? What we know about the mother of Drake's son Adonis
- Drake & SZA 'Slime You Out' Lyrics Meaning Revealed
So, who is the voice on Drake's 'Daylight'? What are the lyrics to 'Daylight'? Here's everything you need to know.
-
Is Adonis rapping in Drake's 'Daylight'?
It is indeed Drake's son Adonis rapping in a verse in his track 'Daylight'.
The five-year-old dropped his debut featured verse on the track and it's safe to say Drizzy's fans are ecstatic with the feature.
"Adonis on daylight made hte whole album," tweeted one fan.
-
What are the lyrics to Drake's 'Daylight'?
Here are the full lyrics to Drake's 'Daylight', which features Adonis on the outro (via Genius.)
[Intro: Tony Montana]
You're all a bunch of f*cking a**holes
You know why?
You don't have the guts to be where you won't to be
You need people like me
You need people like me so you can point your f*cking fingers
And say that's the bad guy
Yeah
808 Mafia
Grah
[Verse 1: Drake]
Treat all my [?] like Jehovah witnesses
Free all the dogs and f*ck all the witnesses
They sittin' down, we standin' on bitterness
Ayy, standin' on bitterness
Standin' on bitterness
Standin' on bitterness
Standin' on, ooh
I'm tryna f*ck all the bitches that look like my ex
I'm makin' hеr vex, I'm too complex
I carry a whole lotta gold on my nеck
He talkin' down, he get put in a lake
Cappo the type to show up to the wake
[Pre-Chorus: Drake]
I'm geekin' hard, don't know what to take
Don't know what I took
My doggy got booked for actin' like boogie
Shot 'em in, ayy
[Chorus: Drake]
Shot 'em in daylight
Shot 'em in daylight
Shot 'em in daylight (Shot 'em, shot 'em, what? Shot 'em)
Shot 'em in daylight
Shot 'em in daylight
Shot 'em in daylight
[Verse 2: Drake]
She went to and bought a body
I wasn't there when they caught the body
TBS think that I bought the body
Internet swear that I bought the body
Take more than that to go pop somebody
Them n****s talk about everybody
So lowkey I'm happy they got somebody, n****, what?
Like what's in your shoe? We sockin' n****s
Like what's on your wrist? We clockin' n****s
Like anyone home? We knockin' n****s
We clumsy as f*ck, we droppin' n****s
Like Lenny Kravitz show, we rockin' n****s
Like tennis indoors, we squashin' n****s
Like combo number one, we whoppin' n****s, n***a, what?
We grabbin' his girl and we leavin' a note
She broke up with him and deleted a post
She said she was vegan, she eatin' a goat
[Pre-Chorus: Drake]
I'm geekin' hard, I know how it look
Don't know what I took
My doggy got booked for actin' like boogie
Shot 'em in -
Aye
[Chorus: Drake]
Shot 'em in daylight
Shot 'em in daylight
Shot 'em in daylight (Shot 'em, shot 'em, what? Shot 'em)
Shot 'em in daylight
Shot 'em in daylight
Shot 'em in daylight
[Verse 3: Adonis]
Don't talk to my man like that
All like that, when you make it
My, my, my, my man
My, my, my, my man
Don't talk to my man like that
I ain't like that when you make it
My, my, my, my man
My, my, my, my man
You know which one you want
I don't care which one you want
You can take whatever
I don't care what you do
I will [?] watchin' for you