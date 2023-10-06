Who is the Voice in Drake's 'Daylight' On 'For All The Dogs'? Inside Adonis' First Rap Feature

6 October 2023, 12:22 | Updated: 6 October 2023, 17:01

Drake’s son Adonis speaks French with mother Sophie Brussaux

Who is the voice in Daylight? Is Drake's son Adonis in the song 'Daylight'? What are the lyrics for 'Daylight'? Here's the rundown.

Drake has released his long-awaited album 'For All The Dogs' and even Drizzy's son features in the song 'Daylight'.

Drake's five-year-old son Adonis makes his first rap feature on the track, and raps a verse towards the end of the song.

So, who is the voice on Drake's 'Daylight'? What are the lyrics to 'Daylight'? Here's everything you need to know.

Drake has a son with artist Sophie Brussaux called Adonis.
Drake has a son with artist Sophie Brussaux called Adonis. Picture: Getty

  1. Is Adonis rapping in Drake's 'Daylight'?

    It is indeed Drake's son Adonis rapping in a verse in his track 'Daylight'.

    The five-year-old dropped his debut featured verse on the track and it's safe to say Drizzy's fans are ecstatic with the feature.

    "Adonis on daylight made hte whole album," tweeted one fan.

    Adonis is now five years old.
    Adonis is now five years old. Picture: Instagram

  2. What are the lyrics to Drake's 'Daylight'?

    Here are the full lyrics to Drake's 'Daylight', which features Adonis on the outro (via Genius.)

    [Intro: Tony Montana]

    You're all a bunch of f*cking a**holes

    You know why?

    You don't have the guts to be where you won't to be

    You need people like me

    You need people like me so you can point your f*cking fingers

    And say that's the bad guy

    Yeah

    808 Mafia

    Grah

    [Verse 1: Drake]

    Treat all my [?] like Jehovah witnesses

    Free all the dogs and f*ck all the witnesses

    They sittin' down, we standin' on bitterness

    Ayy, standin' on bitterness

    Standin' on bitterness

    Standin' on bitterness

    Standin' on, ooh

    I'm tryna f*ck all the bitches that look like my ex

    I'm makin' hеr vex, I'm too complex

    I carry a whole lotta gold on my nеck

    He talkin' down, he get put in a lake

    Cappo the type to show up to the wake

    [Pre-Chorus: Drake]

    I'm geekin' hard, don't know what to take

    Don't know what I took

    My doggy got booked for actin' like boogie

    Shot 'em in, ayy

    [Chorus: Drake]

    Shot 'em in daylight

    Shot 'em in daylight

    Shot 'em in daylight (Shot 'em, shot 'em, what? Shot 'em)

    Shot 'em in daylight

    Shot 'em in daylight

    Shot 'em in daylight

    [Verse 2: Drake]

    She went to and bought a body

    I wasn't there when they caught the body

    TBS think that I bought the body

    Internet swear that I bought the body

    Take more than that to go pop somebody

    Them n****s talk about everybody

    So lowkey I'm happy they got somebody, n****, what?

    Like what's in your shoe? We sockin' n****s

    Like what's on your wrist? We clockin' n****s

    Like anyone home? We knockin' n****s

    We clumsy as f*ck, we droppin' n****s

    Like Lenny Kravitz show, we rockin' n****s

    Like tennis indoors, we squashin' n****s

    Like combo number one, we whoppin' n****s, n***a, what?

    We grabbin' his girl and we leavin' a note

    She broke up with him and deleted a post

    She said she was vegan, she eatin' a goat

    [Pre-Chorus: Drake]

    I'm geekin' hard, I know how it look

    Don't know what I took

    My doggy got booked for actin' like boogie

    Shot 'em in -

    Aye

    [Chorus: Drake]

    Shot 'em in daylight

    Shot 'em in daylight

    Shot 'em in daylight (Shot 'em, shot 'em, what? Shot 'em)

    Shot 'em in daylight

    Shot 'em in daylight

    Shot 'em in daylight

    [Verse 3: Adonis]

    Don't talk to my man like that

    All like that, when you make it

    My, my, my, my man

    My, my, my, my man

    Don't talk to my man like that

    I ain't like that when you make it

    My, my, my, my man

    My, my, my, my man

    You know which one you want

    I don't care which one you want

    You can take whatever

    I don't care what you do

    I will [?] watchin' for you

