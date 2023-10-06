Who is the Voice in Drake's 'Daylight' On 'For All The Dogs'? Inside Adonis' First Rap Feature

"Adonis on daylight made hte whole album," tweeted one fan.

The five-year-old dropped his debut featured verse on the track and it's safe to say Drizzy's fans are ecstatic with the feature.

It is indeed Drake's son Adonis rapping in a verse in his track 'Daylight'.

What are the lyrics to Drake's 'Daylight'?

Here are the full lyrics to Drake's 'Daylight', which features Adonis on the outro (via Genius.)

[Intro: Tony Montana]

You're all a bunch of f*cking a**holes

You know why?

You don't have the guts to be where you won't to be

You need people like me

You need people like me so you can point your f*cking fingers

And say that's the bad guy

Yeah

808 Mafia

Grah

[Verse 1: Drake]

Treat all my [?] like Jehovah witnesses

Free all the dogs and f*ck all the witnesses

They sittin' down, we standin' on bitterness

Ayy, standin' on bitterness

Standin' on bitterness

Standin' on bitterness

Standin' on, ooh

I'm tryna f*ck all the bitches that look like my ex

I'm makin' hеr vex, I'm too complex

I carry a whole lotta gold on my nеck

He talkin' down, he get put in a lake

Cappo the type to show up to the wake

[Pre-Chorus: Drake]

I'm geekin' hard, don't know what to take

Don't know what I took

My doggy got booked for actin' like boogie

Shot 'em in, ayy

[Chorus: Drake]

Shot 'em in daylight

Shot 'em in daylight

Shot 'em in daylight (Shot 'em, shot 'em, what? Shot 'em)

Shot 'em in daylight

Shot 'em in daylight

Shot 'em in daylight

[Verse 2: Drake]

She went to and bought a body

I wasn't there when they caught the body

TBS think that I bought the body

Internet swear that I bought the body

Take more than that to go pop somebody

Them n****s talk about everybody

So lowkey I'm happy they got somebody, n****, what?

Like what's in your shoe? We sockin' n****s

Like what's on your wrist? We clockin' n****s

Like anyone home? We knockin' n****s

We clumsy as f*ck, we droppin' n****s

Like Lenny Kravitz show, we rockin' n****s

Like tennis indoors, we squashin' n****s

Like combo number one, we whoppin' n****s, n***a, what?

We grabbin' his girl and we leavin' a note

She broke up with him and deleted a post

She said she was vegan, she eatin' a goat

[Pre-Chorus: Drake]

I'm geekin' hard, I know how it look

Don't know what I took

My doggy got booked for actin' like boogie

Shot 'em in -

Aye

[Chorus: Drake]

Shot 'em in daylight

Shot 'em in daylight

Shot 'em in daylight (Shot 'em, shot 'em, what? Shot 'em)

Shot 'em in daylight

Shot 'em in daylight

Shot 'em in daylight

[Verse 3: Adonis]

Don't talk to my man like that

All like that, when you make it

My, my, my, my man

My, my, my, my man

Don't talk to my man like that

I ain't like that when you make it

My, my, my, my man

My, my, my, my man

You know which one you want

I don't care which one you want

You can take whatever

I don't care what you do

I will [?] watchin' for you