Black History Month on Capital XTRA 2023: Everything you need to know

On Air Now
Robert Bruce & Shayna Marie 6:30am - 10am
2 October 2023, 06:00
The month of October is Black History Month in the UK, and this how we're celebrating.
October is Black History Month in the UK, and we're celebrating in a big way on Capital XTRA.
This month, we will be paying tribute to the incredible contributions of Black people in the UK. Whether it's highlighting their achievements, lifting voices of those who need to be heard, or raising awareness – its all happening on Capital XTRA.
Every day, we will be hosting some amazing features on air and on our social channels for you to enjoy and learn from.
Every week during BHM on Capital XTRA, we will be celebrating with a special theme.
Here are the themes throughout the month:
2nd October: 10 Years of Capital XTRA
9th October: The Story of UK Black Music
16th October: 50 Years of Hip Hop
23rd October: The Rise of Afrobeats
We will also be celebrating with some very exciting ticket giveaways on our Breakfast and Evening shows.
Express Yourself is a new feature where we will be celebrating new and emerging DJs to host a guest mix in our Breakfast show every Wednesday!
We're going BIG on social media to celebrate Black History Month this year.
Every Monday-Friday two of our DJs will be going head to head in a 'Music that Made Us Selector' that you decide the winner of via our Instagram stories.
Of course you can catch the best bits of exclusive interviews from your favourite artists and notable figures on socials!
Tune into Capital XTRA radio here
Follow us on:
Instagram: @capitalxtra
Twitter:@capitalxtra
Facebook: @capitalxtra
TikTok: @capitalxtra
YouTube: @capitalxtra