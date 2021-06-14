Maya Jama dating history: From Stormzy to Ben Simmons

Maya Jama is known for her bubbly personality and beautiful looks, but what do we know about the stars love life?

Maya Jama is famous for her presenting skills as well as her incredible looks, having become a mainstay on our television screens and radio waves over the past few years.

But, despite the 26-year-old's outgoing online personality, the star is quiet about her love life - but here's all we know on her dating history.

Ben Simmons Maya is rumoured to be dating basketball star Ben Simmons. The speculation began in May 2021 when Maya posted a picture of herself on Instagram, in a kitchen that was rumoured to belong to Simmons. She was also said to be wearing shorts that he had previously been pictured in. Maya was pictured in shorts that were said to belong to the basketball star. Picture: Instagram View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Simmons (@bensimmons) The speculation was then fuelled as Ben commented a heart emoji on Maya's Instagram picture, to which she replied with same emoji. Maya and Ben exchanged comments under her Instagram post. Picture: Instagram These rumours have continued and the pair have even been spotted on FaceTime to each other. The screenshot, shared by Simmons, shows the pair smiling enthusiastically at each-other. Ben shared a screenshot of the two on FaceTime. Picture: Instagram: @mayajama

Drake Speculation began that Jama had dated Drake when he name dropped her in his feature on Headie One's song 'Only You'. The superstar rapped, "Chubbs might jam this yute for a chain / And give it to a sweet one, called that Maya Jama", sending the rumour mill spinning. Following this, it was reported that Drake had allegedly messaged the star while she was in a relationship with Stormzy, meaning the messages went ignored. Drake previously slid into Maya's dm's. Picture: Getty An insider, speaking to the Sun, said, "Drake definitely appeared to have a soft spot for Maya" and started following her on Instagram in 2018, despite not getting a follow back. However, Maya is said to not even have been interested in the rapper when she became single. The source said, "Maya wasn’t going to entertain any form of contact." "Even when she split with Stormzy it’s not something Maya wanted to pursue and she has left it."

Stormzy The MIJ Masks founder's most famous relationship was the four years she spent with rapper Stormzy. She began dating the rapper in 2016, when she was 20 and the two were 'couple goals' for almost everyone. The couple broke up in 2019, much to their fan's surprise. Following the split, Stormzy went on to shut down speculation that he had cheated on the broadcaster. Maya and Stormzy dated for four years. Picture: Getty