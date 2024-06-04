Maya Jama’s Love Island series 11 outfits: where all her dresses are from

Maya Jama’s Love Island series 11 outfits: where all her dresses are from. Picture: ITV

By Anna Suffolk

What outfits has Maya Jama worn on series 11 of Love Island? Here's all the details of the looks and dupes.

Love Island is back and all eyes are on host Maya Jama's outfits and dresses as the ITV show gets into the swing of things.

The 29-year-old presenter is known for her jaw-dropping looks in the Love Island villa, and of course fans are eager to see where Maya gets her outfits from.

So, what outfits and dresses has Maya Jama worn in series 11 of Love Island? Here's the lowdown.

Maya Jama is back to host Love Island. Picture: ITV

Where is Maya Jama's dress from in the first episode of Love Island?

Maya Jama arrived with flames as she made her first appearance in the Love Island villa, wearing multiple looks.

To enter the villa to greet the new islanders, Maya wore a black sequin-style dress with a daring thigh-high split.

The dress was a custom-made look by Genevieve Devine who said this about the look: "Each leather disc was individually punched out from salvaged leather off cuts and linked together by hand in our London studio, with leather straps and chain fastenings."

Maya wore a stunning black dress on Love Island. Picture: ITV

Maya also wore a white crochet mini dress by the brand Korlekie, which retails for over £460.

The dress is sustainable and made-to-order, and fitted Maya's curves beautifully.

Maya served a look in the white crochet minidress. Picture: ITV

