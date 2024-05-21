Who are the rumoured contestants for 2024 Love Island? Summer Line Up Revealed
21 May 2024, 11:35
Who are the contestants going into the Summer series of Love Island 2024? Here is the rumoured line up for the ITV dating series hosted by Maya Jama.
Listen to this article
Love Island is back for it's 11th series this summer, and is set to start in early June with a brand new batch of singletons looking for love in the Majorcan sunshine.
Hosted by Maya Jama, Love Island typically keeps its line up a secret until a few days before the series starts, however this doesn't stop fans from speculating over who might be joining the ITV reality show.
- When does Love Island 2024 start? The first episode date revealed
- All Of Maya Jama’s Love Island All Stars Outfits & Where They're From
- How much is Maya Jama paid for Love Island?
So, who are the rumoured contestants for Summer 2024 series of Love Island? Here's everything you need to know including names, ages and links to previous seasons.
Who is on the Love Island summer 2024 line-up?
So far, no cast members have been confirmed to appear on the hit ITV dating show, however fans and tabloid press have started the rumours of who might be entering the villa.
Gigi Simon - Rumoured
The 19-year-old daughter of Real Housewives of Cheshire star Lauren Simon is rumoured to be entering the villa. Her mother Lauren also just appeared on the latest season of Celebrity Big Brother earlier this year.
A source has said: "It’s early stages and she’s just in talks but Gigi is really keen to sign up. She’s obviously got ITV connections through her mum but if she does get on the show, it won’t be because of that."
Ciaran Davies - Rumoured
The Welsh rugby player was one of the first contestants to be rumoured to be entering the Love Island villa.
According to sources from The Sun, he caught the eyes of ITV bosses "immediately", calling him "gorgeous with a fit athletic build that will send the girls in the villa wild, but he's also a sweet boy next door from Wales to boot.
"He's the kind of lad you could happily take home to your mum," quipped the source.
"Right now, it's unclear whether he is one of the OG line-up or a bombshell but he is a favourite with the casting team and is sure to make a big impression with viewers."
Samantha Kenny - Rumoured
The 27-year-old makeup artist from Liverpool is the latest rumoured Islander according to The Sun.
Not much is known about her, however she works in a beauty salon and is expected to be part of the original cast, however this sometimes changes and she may appear as a bombshell.
Grace Jackson - Rumoured
Model Grace already has over 80,000 Instagram followers including Love Island royalty Molly-Mae Hague.
She has modelled for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty brand, and hails from Manchester.