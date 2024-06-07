Chris Brown’s 11:11 Tour Full Setlist: Surprise songs and opening acts

Chris Brown’s 11:11 Tour Full Set list: Surprise songs and opening acts
7 June 2024, 11:17 | Updated: 7 June 2024, 16:19
What is Chris Brown's 11:11 tour setlist and what are his opening acts Ayra Starr, Muni Long and Maeta's setlists? Here is everything you need to know about his full setlist.
Chris Brown is back on his 11:11 tour for his North American leg, after wowing fans with UK & Europe dates last year. Last year, breakthrough artist Tyla supported Breezy, and this year singers Ayra Starr, Maeta and Muni Long will be the opening acts.
As soon as Breezy announced that he was taking his 11:11 tour to the states, fans have been desperate to work out what songs old and new the 35-year-old 'Loyal' singer would perform.
So, what is Chris Brown's full 11:11 tour setlist, how many songs does he perform and how long is he on stage for? Here's everything you need to know about his tour setlist, including the opening acts setlists.
What is Chris Brown's 11:11 Tour Setlist? Does he do any surprise songs?
Breezy's setlist for his US summer tour is hefty, and he performs around 45 songs from his expansive back catalogue as well as his 11:11 album.
As for surprise songs, he does a section towards the end of his show where he lets fans pick three of their favourite songs to perform. This changes at every performance, but at his first show in Detroit, MI, he sung Poppin', Ain't No Way (You Won't Love Me) and Strip.
Chris Brown promotes tour
Here is Chris Brown's 11:11 tour setlist for Detroit, MI on June 5, 2024 (via Setlist.FM)
1. Angel Numbers / Ten Toes
2. Run Away
Act 1: Fire
3. Heat
4. Party
5. Go Girlfriend
6. Ayo (Chris Brown & Tyga cover)
7. Beat It (Sean Kingston cover)
8. Freak
9. She Ain't You
10. Summer Too Hot
11. Go Crazy (Chris Brown & Young Thug cover)
12. New Flame
13. Delusional
Act 2: Water
14. Bruce Lee
15. Liquor
16. Privacy
17. Indigo
18. Wrist
19. Take You Down
20. Wet the Bed
21. IDGAF
22. Feel Something
23. Under the Influence
24. Pills & Automobiles
Act 3: Air
25. Press Me
26. Bouncing / G5
27. Need A Friend
28. Back to Sleep
29. Very Special
30. Come Through (H.E.R. cover)
31. Don't Judge Me
32. Residuals
33. Autumn Leaves
34. No Air (Jordin Sparks cover)
Act 4: Earth
35. Natural Disaster / Aura
36. Hmmm
37. Call Me Every Day
38. Sensational
39. No Guidance
Pick a Song
40. Poppin'
41. Ain't No Way (You Won't Love Me)
42. Strip
Encore:
43. Loyal
44. Grass Ain't Greener
Who are Chris Brown's opening acts Ayra Starr, Maeta & Muni Long? Support setlist's revealed
Alongside Chris Brown's set on his 11:11, he also has support from three breakthrough musicians Ayra Starr, Maeta and Muni Long.
Here is Ayra Starr's support setlist for Chris Brown:
- Goodbye (Warm Up)
- Last Heartbreak Song
- Bloody Samaritan
- Commas
- Rush
Maeta's support setlist for Chris Brown has yet to be published, but this page will be updated once it is made available.
Muni Long has yet to open for Breezy, but her setlist will be updated her once her performances begin.