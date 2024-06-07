Chris Brown’s 11:11 Tour Full Setlist: Surprise songs and opening acts

Chris Brown’s 11:11 Tour Full Set list: Surprise songs and opening acts

What is Chris Brown's 11:11 tour setlist and what are his opening acts Ayra Starr, Muni Long and Maeta's setlists? Here is everything you need to know about his full setlist.

Chris Brown is back on his 11:11 tour for his North American leg, after wowing fans with UK & Europe dates last year. Last year, breakthrough artist Tyla supported Breezy, and this year singers Ayra Starr, Maeta and Muni Long will be the opening acts.

As soon as Breezy announced that he was taking his 11:11 tour to the states, fans have been desperate to work out what songs old and new the 35-year-old 'Loyal' singer would perform.

So, what is Chris Brown's full 11:11 tour setlist, how many songs does he perform and how long is he on stage for? Here's everything you need to know about his tour setlist, including the opening acts setlists.

What is Chris Brown's 11:11 Tour Setlist? Does he do any surprise songs?

Breezy's setlist for his US summer tour is hefty, and he performs around 45 songs from his expansive back catalogue as well as his 11:11 album.

As for surprise songs, he does a section towards the end of his show where he lets fans pick three of their favourite songs to perform. This changes at every performance, but at his first show in Detroit, MI, he sung Poppin', Ain't No Way (You Won't Love Me) and Strip.

Here is Chris Brown's 11:11 tour setlist for Detroit, MI on June 5, 2024 (via Setlist.FM)

1. Angel Numbers / Ten Toes

2. Run Away

Act 1: Fire

3. Heat

4. Party

5. Go Girlfriend

6. Ayo (Chris Brown & Tyga cover)

7. Beat It (Sean Kingston cover)

8. Freak

9. She Ain't You

10. Summer Too Hot

11. Go Crazy (Chris Brown & Young Thug cover)

12. New Flame

13. Delusional

Act 2: Water

14. Bruce Lee

15. Liquor

16. Privacy

17. Indigo

18. Wrist

19. Take You Down

20. Wet the Bed

21. IDGAF

22. Feel Something

23. Under the Influence

24. Pills & Automobiles

Act 3: Air

25. Press Me

26. Bouncing / G5

27. Need A Friend

28. Back to Sleep

29. Very Special

30. Come Through (H.E.R. cover)

31. Don't Judge Me

32. Residuals

33. Autumn Leaves

34. No Air (Jordin Sparks cover)

Act 4: Earth

35. Natural Disaster / Aura

36. Hmmm

37. Call Me Every Day

38. Sensational

39. No Guidance

Pick a Song

40. Poppin'

41. Ain't No Way (You Won't Love Me)

42. Strip

Encore:

43. Loyal

44. Grass Ain't Greener

Who are Chris Brown's opening acts Ayra Starr, Maeta & Muni Long? Support setlist's revealed

Alongside Chris Brown's set on his 11:11, he also has support from three breakthrough musicians Ayra Starr, Maeta and Muni Long.

Here is Ayra Starr's support setlist for Chris Brown:

Goodbye (Warm Up) Last Heartbreak Song Bloody Samaritan Commas Rush

Maeta's support setlist for Chris Brown has yet to be published, but this page will be updated once it is made available.

Muni Long has yet to open for Breezy, but her setlist will be updated her once her performances begin.