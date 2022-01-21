Chris Brown kids: how many does he have and who are the mothers of his children?
21 January 2022, 12:08
Here's everything we know about Chris Brown's children and baby mamas...
Chris Brown is rumoured to have fathered his third child with Instagram model Diamond Brown.
The singer's reported on-and-off girlfriend revealed that she had given birth to their child in early January 2022.
Early January, the 'Iffy' singer's alleged baby mama welcomed a baby girl named Lovely Symphani Brown on Friday (Jan 7).
The model posted the first photo of the baby, who weighed in 6 pounds, 9 ounces, on Instagram.
She wrote: "The princess is here! Lovely Symphani Brown 🤎 My sweet babygirl, it’s been a whole day you’ve been in the world and have already shown me the true meaning of life. I promise to love and protect you always. Forever yours, mommy".
In December 2021, the 29-year-old influencer shared several selfies of herself heavily pregnant, showing off her baby bump on Instagram.
At the time, Brown shared a photo of herself in an all-white dress, flaunting her baby bump, with the caption:"Today was such a beautiful day. Thank you for showing my lil one and I so much joy. Family and friends, wouldn’t be here without you. You know who you are!🤎".
How many kids does Chris Brown have?
Chris Brown reportedly has three children with three different women.
- a daughter, Royalty Brown, 7, with Nia Guzman-Amey
- a son, Aeko Catori Brown, 2, with Ammika Harris
- an alleged daughter, Lovely Symphani Brown, with Diamond Brown
Diamond Brown
Diamond Brown first shared the news of her pregnancy in September.
"Just when you think you know love, something little comes along to remind you just how big it really is.♥️," she captioned a gorgeous maternity shoot photo in Hawaii via Instagram.
The Instagram model has yet to publicly reveal the identity of her baby's father. However, fans have speculated that the child belongs to Breezy.
She gave to her child in January 2022 – a daughter named Lovely Symphani Brown.
The 23-year-old was first linked to the 'Iffy' singer in 2019. The model lives in Los Angeles and boasts over 37,500 followers on Instagram.
Ammika Harris
Ammika, 28, is a mother to Chris Brown's 2-year-old son Aeko Catori Brown.
Breezy was first linked to model Ammika Harris back in 2015, with the pair later rekindling their romance in 2019. Harris gave birth to the Aeko in November 2019.
Nia Guzman
Nia is the mother of Chris Brown's first child, Royalty Brown. The now-7-year-old was born on May 27, 2014. Royalty is their only child together.
Guzman is a model and an aspiring nurse. Breezy and Sia were good friends for years before she fell pregnant with Royalty.
Unfortunately, the pair fell apart when child support and custody issues surfaced.
Brown's ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran found out about Guzman and Brown's baby, then dumped him
Soon after, it was revealed that Tran and Guzman were acquainted.