Chris Brown kids: how many does he have and who are the mothers of his children?

Here's everything we know about Chris Brown's children and baby mamas...

Chris Brown is rumoured to have fathered his third child with Instagram model Diamond Brown.

The singer's reported on-and-off girlfriend revealed that she had given birth to their child in early January 2022.

Diamond Brown shares a photo of her daughter, whom she allegedly shares with Chris Brown. Picture: Instagram

Early January, the 'Iffy' singer's alleged baby mama welcomed a baby girl named Lovely Symphani Brown on Friday (Jan 7).

The model posted the first photo of the baby, who weighed in 6 pounds, 9 ounces, on Instagram.

She wrote: "The princess is here! Lovely Symphani Brown 🤎 My sweet babygirl, it’s been a whole day you’ve been in the world and have already shown me the true meaning of life. I promise to love and protect you always. Forever yours, mommy".

Diamond Brown uploaded a photo of her craddling her baby bump in December. Picture: Instagram

In December 2021, the 29-year-old influencer shared several selfies of herself heavily pregnant, showing off her baby bump on Instagram.

At the time, Brown shared a photo of herself in an all-white dress, flaunting her baby bump, with the caption:"Today was such a beautiful day. Thank you for showing my lil one and I so much joy. Family and friends, wouldn’t be here without you. You know who you are!🤎".

How many kids does Chris Brown have?

Chris Brown reportedly has three children with three different women.

a daughter, Royalty Brown, 7, with Nia Guzman-Amey

a son, Aeko Catori Brown, 2, with Ammika Harris

an alleged daughter, Lovely Symphani Brown, with Diamond Brown