Quavo and Karrueche Tran's relationship timeline: pictures, videos & more
26 May 2022, 17:31
Everything you need to know about Quavo and Karrueche's dating timeline...
Quavo and Karrueche Tran have been rumoured too be dating after the pair have been spotted together on numerous occasions.
Did the Migos split up? Group sparks breakup rumours after Offset unfollows Quavo & Takeoff
The pair have both been in high profile relationship; Karrueche dating Chris Brown from 2011 to 2015, and Quavo dating Saweetie from 2018 to 2021.
Now, the rapper, 31 and the actress, 34, are potentially in a relationship. Here's everything we know about Quavo and Karrueche's relationship.
May 2022 - Quavo & Karrueche spotted in Jamaica together
Quavo and model Karreuche Tran were spotted in Jamaica together to celebrate the model’s 34th birthday.
Photos emerged of the alleged couple on vacation soon after Tran told reporters she was single and the rapper was “just a friend.”
“I’m single. I’m having fun and enjoying life,” Tran told reporters after being seen leaving a luxury LA restaurant with Quavo.
However, fans are not convinced after the pair were rafting together in Montego Bay.
March 2022 - Quavo and Karrueche were spotted out on a date in Hollywood
In March, Quavo and Saweetie reignited dating rumours after they were spotted out on a dinner date.
The pair were seen exiting the popular celebrity hotspot Italian restaurant The Nice Guy in West Hollywood.
January 2022 - Quavo and Karrueche are spotted on holiday together
In January 2022, Quavo and Karrueche Tran were rumoured to be dating once again after the two were spotted on holiday together in Saint Martin.
The pair were seen walking amongst a crowd of their teams, enjoying the scenic mountain views together.
After the photos started circling Twitter, fans grew suspicious that they may have rekindled their romance from 2017.
October 2017 - Quavo and Karrueche first sparked dating rumours
Quavo allegedly dated actress and former stylist Karrueche Tran in 2017.
The pair were spotted in public together numerous times during the spring of that year, but neither confirmed the status of their rumoured relationship.
In October 2017, Karrueche denied that the pair were a couple during an appearance on the "Allegedly with Theo Von and Matthew Cole Weiss" podcast.
"No, we're cool friends, we hung out, but it was nothing serious," she said of the Migos star.
"For some reason, everybody's so obsessed, the frickin' media is obsessed with anytime I'm next to a guy, so it's been several dudes that they've - if I'm seen or [there's] a rumour, it's like, 'Oh my god she's dating this guy' or whatever.'
Stay out of my vagina! Nobody's down there, okay?"
Karrueche went on to have a three-year relationship with NFL star Victor Cruz which ended in early 2021.
Quavo also went dated fellow rapper Saweetie for three years until their shock split in March 2021.