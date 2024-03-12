Chris Brown publicly shows support to ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran

Breezy has publicly shown support to his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran on social media.

Chris Brown has shocked fans after he reached out to ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran on social media, nearly a decade after they split.

The 'Angel Numbers' singer showed his support for ex Karrueche Tran, whose five-year restraining order against Karrueche following accusations of violent threats only ended in 2022.

Fans have reacted to Breezy's 'reconciliation' with former girlfriend Karrueche on social media, despite splitting nearly 10 years ago.

Chris Brown hit the like button on Karrueche's recent post captioned 'GOLDPARTY', alongside fellow celebs Kelly Rowland, Skepta and SZA.

Celeb gossip page The Shade Room noticed Breezy's like and reposted the news to their page, and fans did not shy away from commenting on the post.

"He still in love and doesn’t feel guilty about it," one person commented.

Another quipped: "I mean he’s not blocked so y’all making it a bigger issue than she is. They’re adults and their business."

However, others didn't look into the liking too much: "Chris can like whatever pic he wants… yall do the most."

Chris and Karrueche dated from 2011 to around 2015, and Karreuche went to the Police to accuse Brown of sending threatening messages and punching her in the stomach, which granted Brown a restraining order against Tran lasting until 2022.