19 August 2021, 12:13

Chris Brown dating history: from Karrueche Tran to Ammika Harris

Who is Chris Brown dating right now and who are his ex-girlfriends?

Chris Brown has been romantically linked to a number of women over the years, and has shared high profile relationships with stars like actress Karrueche Tran and model Ammika Harris.

Since his breakout over a decade ago, the singer's love life has consistently remained in the headlines, as has his entry to fatherhood - Breezy shares two children with two of his former flames.

So, who is Chris Brown dating right now? Does he have a girlfriend or is he currently flying solo?

  1. Ammika Harris

    Chris Brown shares a son, Aeko Catori, with Ammika Harris.
    Chris Brown shares a son, Aeko Catori, with Ammika Harris. Picture: Instagram/@chrisbrown

    Chris Brown was first linked to model Ammika Harris back in 2015, with the pair later rekindling their romance in 2019 after being spotted in Paris together.

    The pair kept their romance relatively under wraps before rumours circulated that Ammika was expecting Breezy's baby.

    Their son, Aeko Catori, was born in November 2019. Chris and Ammika aren't thought to be in a romantic relationship anymore, but appear to be great friends as they co-parent Aeko together.

  2. Gina V. Huynh

    Chris Brown was rumoured to be dating model Gina V. Huynh in late 2020.
    Chris Brown was rumoured to be dating model Gina V. Huynh in late 2020. Picture: Instagram/@ginavhuynh

    Chris was rumoured to be dating model Gina V. Huynh, who is rumoured to have dated Diddy in the past, around October 2020.

    The pair were spotted in London together during Breezy's first trip to the UK since his 2009 ban, but it appears they called things off soon after.

  3. Indyamarie

    Chris met model Indyamarie on the set of his music video for 'Type a Way'.
    Chris met model Indyamarie on the set of his music video for 'Type a Way'. Picture: Instagram/@indyamarie

    Chris and model Indyamarie are thought to have started dating after meeting on the set of the singer's music video for 'Type A Way' in 2019.

    Little is know about their alleged romance, but it's thought the pair called things off after news surfaced that Chris was expecting a child with Ammika Harris.

  4. Agnez Mo

    Chris was rumoured to be dating Indonesian singer Agnez Mo.
    Chris was rumoured to be dating Indonesian singer Agnez Mo. Picture: Instagram/@chrisbrownofficial

    Chris Brown was linked to Indonesian singer Agnez Mo after photos surfaced of the pair looking very cosy in the studio together.

    Rumours of romance quickly began flying, but after they released their collaboration 'Overdose' in July 2018, they slowly fizzled out.

  5. Vanessa Vargas

    Chris dated model Vanessa Vargas in 2017.
    Chris dated model Vanessa Vargas in 2017. Picture: Instagram/@vanessavargas

    Chris Brown dated model Vanessa Vargas in early 2017. Letting the world know about his beau, Breezy even posted a photo of the model in lingerie on his Instagram page.

    The pair were spotted in public on multiple dates, but things appeared to cool off after Chris commented on one of ex-girlfriend Rihanna's posts, wishing her mother a happy birthday.

  6. Nia Guzman

    Brown shares daughter Royalty with Nia Guzman.
    Brown shares daughter Royalty with Nia Guzman. Picture: Instagram/@therealniaguzman

    Chris Brown was dating then-girlfriend Karrueche Tran when it emerged that the singer was expecting a child with model Nia Guzman.

    Brown and Tran swiftly split following Brown's infidelity, and Nia gave birth to their daughter Royalty in May 2014.

    The pair were never officially together but appear to successfully coparent their daughter.

  7. Draya Michele

    Brown briefly dated model Draya Michele in 2011.
    Brown briefly dated model Draya Michele in 2011. Picture: Getty

    Back in 2011, Chris Brown reportedly dated model Draya Michele for around nine months, before Breezy moved onto Karrueche Tran.

    Draya and Karrueche were friends at the time, causing confusion amongst fans. However, Draya confirmed that she and Brown were just friends and that she had total respect for Karrueche.

  8. Karrueche Tran

    Chris Brown shared an on-off relationship with Karrueche Tran.
    Chris Brown shared an on-off relationship with Karrueche Tran. Picture: Getty

    Chris started dating model and actress Karrueche Tran in 2011, and the pair shared an on-off relationship over the next few years.

    They briefly broke up when Brown reconciled with his ex-girlfriend, Rihanna, but they got back together when that relationship ended.

    In March 2015, Karrueche tweeted that she was leaving Brown for good after it emerged that he was expecting a child with Nia Guzman.

    Tran was granted a temporary restraining order against Brown in 2017 after she accused him of being physically and emotionally abusive. She was granted a 5-year restraining order against Brown later that year.

  9. Rihanna

    Chris and Rihanna dated from 2007 to 2009. They rekindled their romance in 2012 but later split.
    Chris and Rihanna dated from 2007 to 2009. They rekindled their romance in 2012 but later split. Picture: Getty

    Arguably his most well-known relationship, Chris started dating Rihanna in 2007 until their highly-publicised domestic violence case in 2009.

    In his 2017 documentary Welcome to My Life, Breezy claimed he intended to marry Rihanna prior to the incident.

    The couple rekindled their romance in 2012 - even collaborating on music together - but later split.

