Chris Brown dating history: from Karrueche Tran to Ammika Harris

Who is Chris Brown dating right now and who are his ex-girlfriends?

Chris Brown has been romantically linked to a number of women over the years, and has shared high profile relationships with stars like actress Karrueche Tran and model Ammika Harris.

Since his breakout over a decade ago, the singer's love life has consistently remained in the headlines, as has his entry to fatherhood - Breezy shares two children with two of his former flames.

So, who is Chris Brown dating right now? Does he have a girlfriend or is he currently flying solo?

Ammika Harris Chris Brown shares a son, Aeko Catori, with Ammika Harris. Picture: Instagram/@chrisbrown Chris Brown was first linked to model Ammika Harris back in 2015, with the pair later rekindling their romance in 2019 after being spotted in Paris together. The pair kept their romance relatively under wraps before rumours circulated that Ammika was expecting Breezy's baby. Their son, Aeko Catori, was born in November 2019. Chris and Ammika aren't thought to be in a romantic relationship anymore, but appear to be great friends as they co-parent Aeko together.

Gina V. Huynh Chris Brown was rumoured to be dating model Gina V. Huynh in late 2020. Picture: Instagram/@ginavhuynh Chris was rumoured to be dating model Gina V. Huynh, who is rumoured to have dated Diddy in the past, around October 2020. The pair were spotted in London together during Breezy's first trip to the UK since his 2009 ban, but it appears they called things off soon after.

Indyamarie Chris met model Indyamarie on the set of his music video for 'Type a Way'. Picture: Instagram/@indyamarie Chris and model Indyamarie are thought to have started dating after meeting on the set of the singer's music video for 'Type A Way' in 2019. Little is know about their alleged romance, but it's thought the pair called things off after news surfaced that Chris was expecting a child with Ammika Harris.

Agnez Mo Chris was rumoured to be dating Indonesian singer Agnez Mo. Picture: Instagram/@chrisbrownofficial Chris Brown was linked to Indonesian singer Agnez Mo after photos surfaced of the pair looking very cosy in the studio together. Rumours of romance quickly began flying, but after they released their collaboration 'Overdose' in July 2018, they slowly fizzled out.

Vanessa Vargas Chris dated model Vanessa Vargas in 2017. Picture: Instagram/@vanessavargas Chris Brown dated model Vanessa Vargas in early 2017. Letting the world know about his beau, Breezy even posted a photo of the model in lingerie on his Instagram page. The pair were spotted in public on multiple dates, but things appeared to cool off after Chris commented on one of ex-girlfriend Rihanna's posts, wishing her mother a happy birthday.

Nia Guzman Brown shares daughter Royalty with Nia Guzman. Picture: Instagram/@therealniaguzman Chris Brown was dating then-girlfriend Karrueche Tran when it emerged that the singer was expecting a child with model Nia Guzman. Brown and Tran swiftly split following Brown's infidelity, and Nia gave birth to their daughter Royalty in May 2014. The pair were never officially together but appear to successfully coparent their daughter.

Draya Michele Brown briefly dated model Draya Michele in 2011. Picture: Getty Back in 2011, Chris Brown reportedly dated model Draya Michele for around nine months, before Breezy moved onto Karrueche Tran. Draya and Karrueche were friends at the time, causing confusion amongst fans. However, Draya confirmed that she and Brown were just friends and that she had total respect for Karrueche.

Karrueche Tran Chris Brown shared an on-off relationship with Karrueche Tran. Picture: Getty Chris started dating model and actress Karrueche Tran in 2011, and the pair shared an on-off relationship over the next few years. They briefly broke up when Brown reconciled with his ex-girlfriend, Rihanna, but they got back together when that relationship ended. In March 2015, Karrueche tweeted that she was leaving Brown for good after it emerged that he was expecting a child with Nia Guzman. Tran was granted a temporary restraining order against Brown in 2017 after she accused him of being physically and emotionally abusive. She was granted a 5-year restraining order against Brown later that year.