Ayra Starr reveals what advice Chris Brown gave her amid 11:11 tour

4 July 2024, 08:30

Ayra Starr reveals what advice Chris Brown gave her for 11:11 tour. Picture: Global

Afrobeats superstar Ayra Starr joined Capital XTRA breakfast to celebrate the release of her new album and to spill on what touring with Chris Brown was like!

Rising Afrobeats singer Ayra Starr stopped by Capital XTRA Breakfast to chat all about her new album 'The Year I Turned 21', her iconic Glastonbury Pyramid stage performance and her recent support slot on Chris Brown's 11:11 tour.

The 22-year-old told Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie all about her recent performances, including supporting R&B megastar Chris Brown on his US leg of the 11:11 tour, where she said it was "eye-opening, I learnt so much."

"I'd never seen anything like it before, he is such an amazing performer."

Ayra Starr performing at Glastonbury Festival 2024
Ayra Starr performing at Glastonbury Festival 2024. Picture: Getty
Ayra Starr joined Capital XTRA to chat about her new album
Ayra Starr joined Capital XTRA to chat about her new album. Picture: Global

Opening up about being involved in an arena tour of that size, the singer said: "I was watching backstage every night, I was seeing how the show was being put together."

On the one thing that Ayra said she will remember forever as part of her experience on the 11:11 tour, she joked: "I should eat before I get on stage!" and to "not take herself too seriously."

Breezy is currently on tour across North America, with fellow support acts Maeta and Muni Long.

Ayra Starr attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards.
Ayra Starr attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards. Picture: Getty

Speaking about her new song 'Last Heartbreak Song', which features a soulful feature from R&B singer Giveon, she said "I didn't expect people to relate to it as much as they did, it was really beautiful to see."

Last Heartbreak Song features some touching lyrics like "It feels good to Love somebody / And somebody loves you back," and Ayra said the song can relate to those who have lost a friend or loved one.

Ayra Starr is known for her hit Afrobeats tracks 'Rush', which was nominated for a Grammy Award, as well as Commas, and Girl Next Door with Tyla.

