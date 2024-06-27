Chris Brown fans react to ‘inappropriate’ meet and greet pictures during 11:11 tour

27 June 2024, 13:44

Chris Brown promotes tour

By Anna Suffolk

Fans of Chris Brown have had a lot to say on meet and greet pictures he has taken during his 11:11 VIP tour experience.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Chris Brown fans have had their say after multiple racy pictures of the R&B singer getting cosy with fans during his 11:11 VIP meet-and-greet experience have gone viral.

Breezy's fans have forked out a whopping $1,111 (£873) to meet the singer during his latest tour, and it's safe to say a lot of fans are making the price seem worthwhile in their saucy poses.

However, some fans have reacted to numerous pictures doing the rounds on social media, with some saying the singer has 'crossed a boundary' with some of his fans deeming them 'inappropriate'.

Chris Brown has been called out for his racy tour meet-and-greet snaps.
Chris Brown has been called out for his racy tour meet-and-greet snaps. Picture: Getty

Pictures of Breezy canoodling and posing with fans in a variety of poses have gone viral on social media, with some including some relatively NSFW content.

In some images, Breezy can be seen squeezing women's buttocks, giving them piggybacks and even modelling sexual positions.

One woman exclaimed: "Oh y’all getting y’all money’s worth", however another said he "shouldn't be touching his female fans in such disrespectful manner."

Chris Brown is on the US leg of his 11:11 tour.
Chris Brown is on the US leg of his 11:11 tour. Picture: Getty

Chris Brown's meet-and-greet packages will set you back over a thousand dollars, and this is on top of the concert ticket which is likely to be in the hundreds.

The package includes a meeting with Breezy, exclusive merch and signed pictures from the 'Forever' hitmaker.

His M&G packages have sold out in every city for the remaining dates of his tour, which concludes in July in Vancouver.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

When does Love Island's Casa Amor start?

When does Love Island's Casa Amor start?

Does Drake have a BBL? Rumours and memes explained

Does Drake have a BBL? Rumours and memes explained

Supacell’s Adelayo Adedayo teases ‘Some Girls’ reunion ahead of 10-year anniversary

'Supacell’s Adelayo Adedayo teases ‘Some Girls’ reunion ahead of 10-year anniversary

SZA Net Worth 2024: How much will she make from Glastonbury performance?

SZA Net Worth 2024: How much will she make from Glastonbury performance?

Trending

Who is Davido's wife Chioma Rowland, do they have any kids together and what is her age?

Davido's Wife Chioma Rowland: Age, Where she's from & wedding details

Kehlani dating history: from YG to 070 Shake

Kehlani dating history: from YG to 070 Shake

Are Druski and Rubi Rose dating?

Are Druski and Rubi Rose dating?

The Love Island 2024 summer line-up has finally been revealed

Love Island 2024 Summer Line-Up: All The Confirmed Contestants & Bombshells Revealed

Pop Smoke’s alleged killer reportedly released from prison

Pop Smoke’s alleged killer reportedly released from prison

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working