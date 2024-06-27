Chris Brown fans react to ‘inappropriate’ meet and greet pictures during 11:11 tour

By Anna Suffolk

Fans of Chris Brown have had a lot to say on meet and greet pictures he has taken during his 11:11 VIP tour experience.

Chris Brown fans have had their say after multiple racy pictures of the R&B singer getting cosy with fans during his 11:11 VIP meet-and-greet experience have gone viral.

Breezy's fans have forked out a whopping $1,111 (£873) to meet the singer during his latest tour, and it's safe to say a lot of fans are making the price seem worthwhile in their saucy poses.

However, some fans have reacted to numerous pictures doing the rounds on social media, with some saying the singer has 'crossed a boundary' with some of his fans deeming them 'inappropriate'.

Pictures of Breezy canoodling and posing with fans in a variety of poses have gone viral on social media, with some including some relatively NSFW content.

In some images, Breezy can be seen squeezing women's buttocks, giving them piggybacks and even modelling sexual positions.

One woman exclaimed: "Oh y’all getting y’all money’s worth", however another said he "shouldn't be touching his female fans in such disrespectful manner."

Photos of Chris Brown with his fans at the meet & greet are going viral. Each fan pays $1,111 for this experience. pic.twitter.com/Pj5aToYtXD — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 7, 2024

Chris Brown's meet-and-greet packages will set you back over a thousand dollars, and this is on top of the concert ticket which is likely to be in the hundreds.

The package includes a meeting with Breezy, exclusive merch and signed pictures from the 'Forever' hitmaker.

His M&G packages have sold out in every city for the remaining dates of his tour, which concludes in July in Vancouver.