2 July 2024, 15:29

Chris Brown Meet & Greet 2024: Everything that has happened during the '11:11' tour. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

From the raunchy pictures with Chris Brown to him gifting a fan thousands of dollars, here's everything that has gone down at his '11:11' Tour Meet and Greet.

Chris Brown has been busy touring the world as part of his '11:11' concert performances, and the singer's meet and greets have been the talk of the town thanks to their unique incidents.

The R&B is charging $1111 for a M&G for his US tour dates exclusive of a ticket, which includes and picture with Breezy, and signed merchandise amongst other perks.

So, what are the most iconic moments from Chris Brown's Meet and Greets and what do fans think about them?

Chris Brown - The 11:11 Tour - New York
Chris Brown - The 11:11 Tour - New York. Picture: Getty

What has been happening at Chris Brown's Meet and Greets?

Even if you haven't attended a Chris Brown '11:11' show, his Meet & Greets have been entertaining fans worldwide thanks to their weird and wonderful viral moments.

The singer went viral over pictures he'd taken with fan went viral across social media, particularly those in saucy positions with the 'Angel Numbers' musician.

In some images, Breezy can be seen squeezing women's buttocks, giving them piggybacks and even modelling sexual positions.

Chris Brown is on tour all summer.
Chris Brown is on tour all summer. Picture: Getty

One woman exclaimed: "Oh y’all getting y’all money’s worth", however another said he "shouldn't be touching his female fans in such disrespectful manner."

Breezy reacted to fans' comments on his racy M&G pictures when they went viral back in 2022, and said how he has the "coolest fans on the planet. I appreciate the f- about them."

"Ima go all out for my fans," he continued, and has even given fans thousands of dollars at his behind-the-scenes experience at his concerts.

At one of Chris Brown's show, a disabled fan shared her experience of meeting Breezy, where he spent some quality time with her.

She revealed he refunded her ticket, which was $1111 for M&G plus the price of the normal ticket, and gifted her $10,000 towards her studies.

The fan has reportedly been there since 'day one', and promised Breezy she would graduate from University.

Breezy's meet and greets have also made headlines after one fan was reportedly broken-up with after her boyfriend saw the saucy snaps between her and Chris.

In the video, the woman says: "Literally, after my photo went viral, my boyfriend broke up with me about a week later after arguing because he felt Chris was too close to me."

Despite the split, she revealed: "I would trade my ex to meet Chris Brown 100 times over."

Chris Brown promotes tour

