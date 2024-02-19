Is Chris Brown going on tour in 2024?

Chris Brown has teased that he is bringing his album '11:11' to the stage this year.

Chris Brown has announced plans to bring his latest album '11:11', which features hits like 'Angel Numbers' and 'Sensational' on tour this year.

The singer took to his Instagram story to reveal he is planning to tour this year, and will also release a deluxe edition of '11:11' with 11 more songs.

So, when is Chris Brown going on tour? Where is Breezy touring across the world? Here's all we know.

Chris Brown on tour in 2023.
Chris Brown on tour in 2023. Picture: Getty

  1. When is Chris Brown touring in 2024?

    Breezy has said his '11:11' tour is set to kick off early summer 2024, according to his Instagram story.

    “Hey, Team Breezy. Management has asked me to wait [to reveal] the tour dates until we confirm all [the] venues," he said.

    When’s the tour? Early [summertime]. What’s the name of the tour? ‘The 11:11 Tour.’”

    Chris Brown performing earlier this year.
    Chris Brown has over a decade of songs. . Picture: Getty

  2. Where will Chris Brown go on tour in 2024?

    Chris Brown has not said where he will take his '11:11' tour to, however he did spend time in the UK & Europe for his 'Under the Influence' tour in 2023.

    He has also not revealed a support act for the tour, whose last support act was Grammy winner Tyla.

    It is likely Breezy will tour the US & Canada as he has not done so since 2022.

    Chris Brown is yet to confirm where in the world he'll be taking his 11:11 tour
    Chris Brown is yet to confirm where in the world he'll be taking his 11:11 tour. Picture: Getty

  3. What is the setlist for Chris Brown's '11:11' tour?

    Chris Brown has not revealed the setlist for his 11:11 tour, however we can speculate thanks to some previous setlists.

    Here is a setlist of Chris Brown in Vegas in Feb 2024:

    1. Angel Numbers / Ten Toes
    2. Go Crazy (Chris Brown & Young Thug cover)
    3. Party
    4. Ayo (Chris Brown & Tyga cover)
    5. City of Dreams
    6. Heat
    7. Liquor
    8. Take You Down
    9. Privacy
    10. Back to Love
    11. Under the Influence
    12. IDGAF
    13. Press Me
    14. Sensational
    15. Call Me Every Day
    16. Don't Give It Away (Fridayy cover)
    17. New Flame
    18. Poppin'
    19. C.A.B. (Catch a Body)
    20. Loyal
    21. No Guidance
    Chris Brown dropped his 11:11 album in November last year
    Chris Brown dropped his 11:11 album in November last year. Picture: Getty

