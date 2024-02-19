Is Chris Brown going on tour in 2024?

Chris Brown promotes tour

By Anna Suffolk

Chris Brown has teased that he is bringing his album '11:11' to the stage this year.

Chris Brown has announced plans to bring his latest album '11:11', which features hits like 'Angel Numbers' and 'Sensational' on tour this year.

The singer took to his Instagram story to reveal he is planning to tour this year, and will also release a deluxe edition of '11:11' with 11 more songs.

So, when is Chris Brown going on tour? Where is Breezy touring across the world? Here's all we know.

Chris Brown on tour in 2023. Picture: Getty