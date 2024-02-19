On Air Now
Chris Brown promotes tour
Chris Brown has teased that he is bringing his album '11:11' to the stage this year.
Chris Brown has announced plans to bring his latest album '11:11', which features hits like 'Angel Numbers' and 'Sensational' on tour this year.
The singer took to his Instagram story to reveal he is planning to tour this year, and will also release a deluxe edition of '11:11' with 11 more songs.
So, when is Chris Brown going on tour? Where is Breezy touring across the world? Here's all we know.
Breezy has said his '11:11' tour is set to kick off early summer 2024, according to his Instagram story.
“Hey, Team Breezy. Management has asked me to wait [to reveal] the tour dates until we confirm all [the] venues," he said.
When’s the tour? Early [summertime]. What’s the name of the tour? ‘The 11:11 Tour.’”
Chris Brown has not said where he will take his '11:11' tour to, however he did spend time in the UK & Europe for his 'Under the Influence' tour in 2023.
He has also not revealed a support act for the tour, whose last support act was Grammy winner Tyla.
It is likely Breezy will tour the US & Canada as he has not done so since 2022.
Chris Brown has not revealed the setlist for his 11:11 tour, however we can speculate thanks to some previous setlists.
