Why are Chris Brown and Quavo beefing? Inside their feud and diss tracks. Picture: Getty Images

What has been going on with Chris Brown and Quavo? Here's everything you need to know amid their feud and diss tracks.

Quavo and Chris Brown are now beefing, which comes after what seems to be one of the biggest rap feuds of all time, with almost every male rapper somewhat involved in some drama in the past few weeks.

The pair started their beef back in 2017, with the drama originating from Karrueche Tran, Chris Brown's ex girlfriend who Quavo rumoured to date that year.

So, what is the full history of this beef and what is happening in 2024 with diss tracks? Here's everything you need to know.

Karrueche Tran and Chris Brown pictured before their split in 2015. Picture: Getty

Why are Chris Brown and Quavo feuding?

Breezy and the Migos rapper are beefing thanks to a recent diss track from Brown's deluxe edition of '11:11', which seemingly calls out Quavo and Karrueche Tran.

He mentioned Quavo "f***in' [his] old b***hes" which refers to Karrueche, Chris' girlfriend from 2011 to 2015.

The full lyric is: “Okay, now f*ckin’ my old b*tches ain’t gon’ make us equal/ Sippin’ that 1942 ’cause I don’t do no Cuervo (Quavo)/ Freak b*tch, she like Casamigos, not the Migos,” Brown raps on the song.

Quavo, Offset and Takeoff formed the rap trio Migos. Picture: Getty Images

When did Chris Brown and Quavo date Karrueche Tran?

Chris Brown dated Karrueche Tran from 2011 to 2015, with her filing a restraining order against Brown around the time that her dating rumours with Quavo started circulating.

Quavo was rumoured to be dating Quavo in 2017, after TMZ revealed Chris felt 'stabbed in the back' by the rapper for dating Tran.

Karreuche Tran is at the centre of the drama. Picture: Alamy

When did Chris Brown and Quavo date Saweetie?

Karreuche Tran is not the only woman that has dated Breezy and Quavo, with Saweetie also making her way into the feud. Breezy alleges he got with Saweetie whilst she was dating Quavo.

Saweetie and Quavo dated for three years from 2018 until their split in March 2021.

The pair were often seen cosying up together on red carpets, and were known for showing their affection towards each other through lavish gifts.

Quavo & Saweetie dated from 2018 to 2021. Picture: Getty

What diss tracks did Chris Brown and Quavo write about each other?

Chris Brown claims he hooked up with Saweetie while she was dating Quavo on a diss track called 'Weakest Link'.

"You f*cked my ex-ho, that's cool, I don't give no f*ck, lil n***a/'Cause I f*cked yo' ex when you were still with her, b*tch, I'm up, lil n***a," Brown rapped.

Meanwhile, Quavo released “Over H*es & B*tches” which attacked the singer over his history of domestic violence and alleged drug use.

"Little b*tch come battle with my drac/ You been f*cked your bag up when you punched Rih in the face.”