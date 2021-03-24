Quavo dating history: his girlfriends and exes from Saweetie to Iggy Azalea

Who's Quavo dating right now? Does he have a girlfriend and who are his ex-girlfriends?

Quavo and Saweetie announced their shock split in March 202 after three years of dating.

The pair appeared to be going strong until their surprise breakup, before the Bay Area starlet insinuated that her former Migos rapper beau had been unfaithful.

So, who did Quavo date before his relationship with Saweetie? The Georgia rapper has been romantically linked to a number of famous faces over the years.

Here's a comprehensive list of Quavo's ex-girlfriends.

Saweetie Quavo and Saweetie dated for three years until their split in March 2021. Picture: Getty Quavo dated fellow rapper Saweetie for three years until their shock split in March 2021. The pair first sparked romance rumours after the Bay Area beauty starred in the music video for Quavo's song 'Workin Me' as his love interest. They were first publicly spotted together in September 2018. Quavo has previously revealed that he jumped in Saweetie's Instagram DMs in March 2018 to shoot his shot with a reference to her hit single 'ICY GRL'. He messaged her with a snowflake emoji, to which she replied with a bowl of noodles, a reference to the Migos song 'Stir Fry'. Quavo hit back, "u so icy Ima glacier boy," before Saweetie replied, "was hannin then." The pair seemed to be going strong until their breakup, which Saweetie announced on social media. She insinuated that Quavo had been unfaithful. Quavo appeared to address the claim, tweeting, "I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best."

Iggy Azalea Iggy Azalea and Quavo were romantically linked after collaborating on their song 'Saviour'. Picture: Getty Prior to his relationship with Saweetie, Quavo was linked to another female rapper thanks to a music video - Iggy Azalea. In late 2017, Quavo and Iggy were reportedly spotted having dinner together at a fancy restaurant. She was also seen attending a Migos concert around the same time. Months later, Quavo featured on Iggy's 2018 song 'Saviour', and rumours of romance between the pair continued to swirl, but neither have ever confirmed nor denied the speculation. In an interview later that year, Iggy sang the rapper's praises. "If I’m being honest, the only people who have been there for me are Quavo, Kesha, and Demi [Lovato]," she explained. "And everyone else has pretty much acted like I don’t exist." "He gains nothing for being on the song," she said when asked whether she thought the Migos was just in it for a quick 'cash grab'. "Everybody’s probably just like, ‘Oh, but she sucks,’ or ‘Oh, he just did it for money.’ No, he hit me up and we sent music back and forth, and he wanted to do that song."

Karrueche Tran Karrueche Tran and Quavo are thought to have dated in 2017. Picture: Getty Quavo allegedly dated actress and former stylist Karrueche Tran in 2017. The pair were spotted in public together numerous times during the spring of that year, but neither confirmed the status of their rumoured relationship. In October 2017, Karrueche denied that the pair were a couple during an appearance on the "Allegedly with Theo Von and Matthew Cole Weiss" podcast. "No, we're cool friends, we hung out, but it was nothing serious," she said of the Migos star. "For some reason, everybody's so obsessed, the frickin' media is obsessed with anytime I'm next to a guy, so it's been several dudes that they've - if I'm seen or [there's] a rumour, it's like, 'Oh my god she's dating this guy' or whatever.' Stay out of my vagina! Nobody's down there, okay?" Tran began dating NFL star Victor Cruz in December 2017, splitting up three years later in February 2021.

Bernice Burgos Quavo was linked to Burnice Burgos, Instagram model and owner of sleepwear brand Bold&Beautiful, in early 2018. Picture: Instagram/@realberniceburgos Quavo was linked to Burnice Burgos, Instagram model and owner of sleepwear brand Bold&Beautiful, in early 2018. According to reports, the pair were spotted hanging out together in Los Angeles over All-Star weekend. Bernice was also seen attending one of the Migos’ album release parties for their album Culture II.