Rihanna's new album: release date, tracklist & everything you need to know

Rihanna's new music is going to land in 2019, the songstress has confirmed. Fans of the Fenty Beauty queen have been waiting for what feels like eternity for some new songs, but don't sweat - we've got all the info on Rihanna's ninth album right here.

Rihanna is releasing a new album in 2019 and we are READY.

After unleashing her double-platinum eighth album in 2016, Rihanna has dominated the charts worldwide with hits including the juggernaut Drake-assisted 'Work', 'Needed Me' and many more.

Despite not releasing any solo material in 2017, Bad Gal has been slaying the fashion and beauty industries, as well as supporting her many philanthropic causes and featuring on a number of chart-topping singles.

Nevertheless, The Navy is always anticipating new material - as are the rest of the world - and are ready for the #R9 era to begin.

Here’s everything we know about #R9 so far.

What Rihanna's new album called?

In November 2019, Rihanna fans were convinced the singer revealed the name of her ninth album in an Instagram post. Alongside a pouty red-lipped selfie, Ri wrote, "this year has been quite an overwhelming one, and I’m working on that ish called Balance. brb."

The Fenty Beauty head honcho sent fans into a frenzy with the capitalisation of the final word in her caption. "Balance better be the name of the album sis", wrote one. "Balance is the name of the album!!" wrote another. "Is her new album called Balance?" questioned one fan.

While the official title of Rihanna's ninth studio album is currently unknown, fans have been affectionally calling it 'R9' since the release of her previous album, 'ANTI'.

During an interview with T magazine, Rihanna confirmed that she does not yet have a title for the album, but joked that she's considering naming it 'R9' thanks to the name her loyal Navy have given it.

"I’m about to call it that probably, ’cause they have haunted me with this ‘R9, R9, when is R9 coming out?'” she said. "How will I accept another name after that’s been burned into my skull?"

When will Rihanna's new album be released?

At the launch of her new Savage X Fenty line during New York Fashion Week in September 2019, Rihanna confessed that her loyal fans would have to wait a little longer to hear the album.

She said, "Whatever I do is gonna be confident whether it’s the album, perfume, lingerie, make-up, or fashion. Y’all gonna have to wait. Navy, I’m so sorry."

However, she did add that she's working on it, telling Entertainment Tonight, "I still got an album to finish. You gonna ask me about Super Bowl? My fans about to have my neck."

In June 2019, Rihanna shared a video of herself in the studio at 5:40am, and trolled her fans with the caption. She wrote, "Behind the scenes of 'Where's the album?'"

Then, at the beginning of August, reports emerged claiming that a "big female pop star" has allegedly been booked from some of the biggest late night talk shows in the US for an "unprecedented TV takeover" on Thursday, 8th August. Fans were soon convinced this was RiRi herself.

The singer has reportedly rented out the entirety of the exclusive Osea Island, which is located just off the coast of Essex in Blackwater River, where musicians can record their music in a secluded environment.

In March 2019, Rihanna's best friend Jennifer Rosales teased that the album was completely finished as she took her baby son to see Aunt RiRi at the studio.

"When tia @badgalriri gives you the first listen. #newmusic" she captioned an adorable image of her son in headphones which was originally posted by Rihanna.

At the end of January 2019, Rihanna's producer The Dream confirmed to US radio station Hot 97 that her new album is almost finished. "She's cooking, she's about done," he said. "She's about done. Super close."

Rihanna also teased a video of her in the studio recording new music, where a snippet of her vocals can be heard.

#R9: Rihanna shared a video of her working in the studio pic.twitter.com/TEf4wfxgfc — Rihanna News (@TeamOfRihanna) 7 January 2019

In December 2018, Rihanna confirmed that the album will be releasing in 2019. "But when is the album dropping Robyn? Can we have a release date for that?"

"2019," Rihanna replied, sending fans into a frenzy.

In April 2018, reports surfaced that RiRi is currently working on not just one album, but two - one full of "chart-friendly songs", and another comprised of "moody and experimental tracks" - and may release them as a double-disc album.

On 15th June 2018, during an interview on The Graham Norton Show with her Ocean's 8 castmates, Rihanna revealed that she is currently working on new music. "I am actually in the studio at the moment,” she said. When Norton asked her if the album was coming in time for Christmas, she replied "You’ll just have to wait and see."

@madblackthot chica, I know the topic is currently Bey, but did you see what Rihanna said last night on Graham Norton about the new album???? pic.twitter.com/KP1Kx7jRnu — C.C. (@CammieColtMTV) 17 June 2018

On 24th August, Rihanna teased fans with some snapshots of herself appearing to be recording something. At the time the photos were taken, Ri was rumoured to be in the Caribbean following a string personal and work commitments.

Could this be the beginnings of #R9? And is it going to have a reggae vibe?

What songs are going to be on Rihanna's new album?

No tracklist has been confirmed yet.

Rihanna confirmed to Vogue in October 2019 that the album will indeed "reggae-inspired" and confessed that the genre "always feels right" to her.

"I like to look at it as a reggae-inspired or reggae-infused album," she explained. "It’s not gonna be typical of what you know as reggae. But you’re going to feel the elements in all of the tracks."

"Reggae always feels right to me. It’s in my blood. It doesn’t matter how far or long removed I am from that culture, or my environment that I grew up in; it never leaves."

She adds, "It’s always the same high. Even though I’ve explored other genres of music, it was time to go back to something that I haven’t really homed in on completely for a body of work."

In her June 2018 cover interview for Vogue magazine, Rihanna confirmed that her ninth album will be a reggae album. She confirmed this once again during her interview with T magazine. The record may be influenced by Jamaican-born producer Supa Dups who has worked with the likes of Beenie Man, Sean Paul, and Elephant Man.

Fans were convinced that Rihanna's 'Work' collaborator PARTYNEXTDOOR had shared a sneak peak at a new track between the pair on Snapchat when he teased a song in March 2019.

PND sharing new music on Snapchat is a great start to this Saturday pic.twitter.com/V6V3dQcXzP — Team PARTYNEXTDOOR (@PARTYOVOMO) March 9, 2019

People quickly denied that Rihanna was the female vocalist on the song, but considering tracks go through a lot of different singers during the demo stage, could it end up on Rihanna's new album?



In December 2018, Rihanna's go-to vocal producer Kuk Harrell described her upcoming ninth studio album as "amazing," adding, "It's incredible, and that's all I'm going to say."

According to Breathe Heavy, the star allegedly registered two new songs on ASCAP titled 'Phatty' - a reggae influenced song - and 'Only One Who Knows' at the end of 2017.

'Phatty' was reportedly penned by Rihanna and reggae artist Buju Banton - Ri is a big fan and even filmed a Snapchat of herself listening to his music earlier this year. Furthermore, Ri was spotted heading to a recording studio in New York wearing a shirt with Banton’s face on the front - so fans think this collab is a strong possibility.

Earlier this year, a song called 'Louvre' was allegedly listed as a new single, but the report was later rubbished by Ri herself.

Who features on Rihanna's new album?

In January 2020, Shaggy revealed that he was approached to appear on the reggae project, but turned down the offer to audition. "There’s a lot of great people involved but for me, I didn’t need to audition to be on the record, I'll leave that to younger guys," he told The Daily Star.

Shaggy was likely referencing the process of creating a song that may not even make it to the final cut, rather than a physical audition.

During her interview with T magazine, Rihanna confirmed that her former collaborator - and rumoured ex-boyfriend - Drake will not be featuring on the album.

"Not anytime soon, I don’t see it happening. Not on this album, that’s for sure," she said, so don't expect a follow-up to 'Too Good' or 'Work' in the near future. She also denied rumours of a Lady Gaga collaboration.

'Too Good' In February 2019, a report claimed that Rihanna was spotted at a 'business lunch' with Jay-Z. The pair were allegedly overheard talking about "music and what they can do together."

Jay-Z famously signed Rihanna back in 2004, and went on to collaborate with her on her singles 'Umbrella' and 'Talk That Talk,' while she sang on his 2009 hit 'Run This Town'.

During the course of 2017, Rihanna appeared alongside the likes of Pharrell ('Lemon'), Kendrick Lamar ('LOYALTY'), DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller ('Wild Thoughts'), Calvin Harris ('This Is What You Came For') and Future ('Selfish'). These - and more of her frequent collaborators - are hotly tipped to be working closely with Ri on her new album.

Writing camps are reportedly underway for the Bajan beauty's new album, with artists including Chase & Status, Raye and Diplo all vying for a spot on #R9. Despite recently revealing that Rihanna turned down his music, Diplo let the news slip during an interview with iHeartRadio.

On the topic of Rihanna, he said: "We talked a little bit because she's writing a lot of new music right now for her next project and, hopefully, we can connect."

The songstress has been spotted leaving recording studios in London, New York City and Paris since the release of 'ANTI'.

Singer H.E.R has revealed that she is working on "secret projects" with Rihanna.

In June 2018, rumours surfaced that Cardi B could potentially feature on Rihanna's lead single for her ninth album. Fans on Twitter have allegedly claimed that a radio station in Dallas, TX, says the collaboration will drop in August.

Rumor has it that Cardi B will be featured on Rihanna's upcoming lead single! Lets hope it's true! — (Ch)ART Craze (@ChartCraze) 20 June 2018

What does the artwork for Rihanna's new album look like?

No artwork has been revealed for #R9 yet.

When does Rihanna's tour start?

No tour dates have been confirmed. Ri's last tour - The Anti World Tour- ran from March 2016 to November 2016, and included 75 shows across dates in North America, Europe and Asia. The starlet wrapped up the European leg of the tour in the UK over two dates at V Festival 2016.