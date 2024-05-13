Rihanna and A$AP Rocky celebrate son RZA's 2nd birthday with family party

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky celebrate son RZA's 2nd birthday with family party. Picture: Getty Images / Instagram @itsjazzy.b

By Anna Suffolk

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky threw their firstborn son RZA an adorable birthday party in NYC over the weekend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Rihanna and partner A$AP Rocky have celebrated their son RZA turning two in style over the weekend in New York City.

RZA, named after the lead singer in Wu Tang Clan, was the first child born to Riri and Rocky, with their youngest Riot being born in August 2023.

The musicians' son birthday is today, 13 May, but threw an elaborate birthday bash a few days early, with family and friends documenting the special moment across social media.

RIRI and Rocky pictured at RZA's first birthday last year. . Picture: Instagram

The pair threw RZA a birthday bash at popular art museum The Sugar Factory in the Soho area of New York on Saturday.

Riri and Rocky were pictured walking out of the venue, with their two sons RZA and Riot dressed in matching denim jackets.

Partygoers shared the fun of the birthday party across their social media accounts, including makeup artist Jazzy B who shared an adorable video of the family-of-four posing for a family photo.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky celebrate son's birthday

RZA's birthday bash was laden with sweet decorations, slides and fun play areas, and even had large cardboard cutouts of the little one's face.

As partygoers serenaded RZA with the 'Happy Birthday' song, Rihanna playfully held him upside down and swung him back and forth as everyone giggled.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky first met in 2012, but only started dating in 2019, before welcoming RZA in 2022 and Riot in 2023.