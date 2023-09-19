Rihanna & ASAP Rocky share first pictures of newborn son Riot Rose

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have shared the sweetest pictures of their new family of four!

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have shared the first pictures of their newborn son Riot Rose, in a selection of adorable pictures of the now family of four.

In pictures obtained by celeb photographer Diggzy, he surprised fans by uploading sweet Instagram posts of the family, and confirmed the name of Riot Rose.

"It’s a FAMILY thing, Welcome to the World Riot Rose," he captioned the adorable snap.

Riri and Rocky seen a month before welcoming baby Riot Rose to the world. Picture: Getty

Riot Rose was reportedly welcomed into the world in August 2023, and have now debuted their adorable son in a series of pictures.

Riri and Rocky's newborn son is seen to be posing in an all-pink ensemble alongside his big brother RZA and their musician parents.

Rocky wore a green and yellow plaid shirt and Rihanna wore a denim jacket and an all-in-one blue leggings and boots in the series of snaps.

Baby RZA was born in May of last year. . Picture: Instagram

The pair were all smiles in the series of pictures, with one extra adorable snap of ASAP giving 1-year-old RZA a piggy back, with Riri clutching baby Riot and laughing.

Fans were of course ecstatic with these pictures, with one writing: "The most beautiful family on the planet", as another quipped "adorbs."

Rihanna confirmed that Riot Rose is a baby boy, and commented: "The Mayers Boyz," to confirm the rumours.