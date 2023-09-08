Rihanna's new baby son's name revealed

8 September 2023, 10:17

Rihanna stuns in new Savage X Fenty promo

By Anna Suffolk

What has Rihanna named her baby son? Here's the lowdown on Rihanna and Rocky's sons name.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's newborn son's name has been revealed following the arrival of their second child in early August 2023.

The singer and rapper already have a one-year-old son RZA together, and the moniker for their newest arrival also begins with an R.

According to The Blast, RiRi and Rocky have named their son reportedly over one of ASAP Rocky's hit records.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are soon to be parents to two children!
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are parents to two children! Picture: Getty

  1. What have Rihanna and ASAP Rocky named their son?

    The stars have reportedly named their baby boy Riot Rose Mayers in August 2023.

    It is unclear if RiRi and Rocky took inspiration from the rapper's song 'Riot' released earlier this year featuring Pharrell Williams.

    Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are yet to officially announce the name or share any pictures of their newest arrival.

    ASAP Rocky with his son, RZA.
    ASAP Rocky with his son, RZA. Picture: Instagram

  2. What is Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's other son called?

    Riri and Rocky confirmed the name of their first son almost a year after he was born in May 2022.

    The 35-year-old singer and 34-year-old rapper officially announced the name of their son in an Instagram post, confirming rumours that their son is named RZA Athelaston Myers.

    “WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN" HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA," ASAP Rocky posted on Instagram to celebrate his son's birthday.

    Rihanna gave birth to her first son RZA last year
    Rihanna gave birth to her first son RZA last year. Picture: A$AP Rocky/Instagram

