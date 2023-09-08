Rihanna's new baby son's name revealed

By Anna Suffolk

What has Rihanna named her baby son? Here's the lowdown on Rihanna and Rocky's sons name.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's newborn son's name has been revealed following the arrival of their second child in early August 2023.

The singer and rapper already have a one-year-old son RZA together, and the moniker for their newest arrival also begins with an R.

According to The Blast, RiRi and Rocky have named their son reportedly over one of ASAP Rocky's hit records.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are parents to two children! Picture: Getty