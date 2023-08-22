Rihanna's kids' names: What has she named her second baby & how to pronounce RZA

22 August 2023, 11:04

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend 2023 Met Gala

What has Rihanna named her two children? How do you pronounce RZA? Here's the lowdown on Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's children's names.

By Anna Suffolk

Rihanna has reportedly welcomed baby number two with boyfriend ASAP Rocky in August 2023.

The ‘ANTI’ superstar is said to have welcomed her new baby - another baby boy - on August 3rd in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

Talk has turned to what baby number two has been named, as well as the pronunciation of their first child's name.

ASAP Rocky with his son, RZA.
ASAP Rocky with his son, RZA. Picture: Instagram

  1. What are Rihanna's sons called?

    Rihanna has a son called RZA who was born in May 2022 with partner ASAP Rocky.

    It has also been reported that Rihanna has welcomed her second child, a son, in August 2023.

    Sources have also dropped a hint about the little one’s name, and apparently it starts with an ‘R’, just like his big brother RZA!

    RIRI and Rocky shared some candid snaps from their year of being parents.
    RIRI and Rocky shared some candid snaps from their year of being parents. Picture: Instagram

  2. How do you pronounce RZA?

    Rihanna and Rocky's first born son is called RZA Athelston Mayers, after the founding member of legendary hip-hop group Wu Tang Clan.

    RZA is pronounced Rizz-uh, with ASAP Rocky confirming the name in an Instagram post: “‘WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN’ HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA.”

    Rihanna's little one is reportedly named after Wu-Tang Clan's RZA.
    Rihanna's little one is named after Wu-Tang Clan's RZA. Picture: Getty

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

How old is Halle Bailey? Who is her boyfriend DDG? Here's the lowdown on the actress and singer.

Halle Bailey's Age, Net Worth and Boyfriend DDG: The Lowdown on 'The Little Mermaid' Star

Burna Boy New Album 'I Told Them...' 2023: Release Date, Tracklist, Features & More

Burna Boy New Album 'I Told Them...' 2023: Release Date, Tracklist, Features & More

Rihanna has reportedly welcomed her second baby

Rihanna gives birth to baby boy and drops hint about newborn son’s name

Who is Top Boy's Barry Keoghan? Previous Films, Age, Girlfriend, Awards, Instagram & More Revealed

Who is Top Boy's Barry Keoghan? Previous Films, Age, Girlfriend, Awards, Instagram & More Revealed

Trending

Top Boy Cast: Meet the New & Returning Characters from the Netflix Show

Top Boy Cast: Meet the New & Returning Characters from the Netflix Show

Post Malone opens up about 'drastic' 60 pound weight loss transformation

Post Malone opens up about 'drastic' 60 pound weight loss transformation

Chloe Bailey appears to respond to Halle Bailey 'pregnancy' rumours

Chloe Bailey appears to respond to Halle Bailey 'pregnancy' rumours

Are Maya Jama and Stormzy back together?

Are Maya Jama and Stormzy back together?

Top Boy Filming Locations: Where Was The Netflix Show Filmed and Can I Visit Them?

Top Boy Filming Locations: Where Was The Netflix Show Filmed and Can I Visit Them?

Live Playlists

Summer Sound System
The Capital XTRA 100