Nicki Minaj responds to question about Rihanna featuring on her upcoming album

14 August 2023, 11:44 | Updated: 14 August 2023, 11:49

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice to join forces for Barbie soundtrack

Nicki Minaj is gearing up to release 'Pink Friday 2' later this year.

Nicki Minaj has responded to a fan's question regarding upcoming features on her upcoming album, including one with R&B songstress Rihanna.

The pair have previously collaborated on 'Fly' and 'Raining Men', and fans have been eager to see if they will collaborate again over a decade later.

Nicki has now addressed the claims in a live video over the weekend.

Nicki Minaj new album 'Pink Friday 2': Release date, tracklist, features & more

Fans are speculating that Nicki and RiRi are featuring on a song together.
Fans are speculating that Nicki and RiRi are featuring on a song together. Picture: Getty

When a fan asked her "Is Robyn Fenty on this album?", Nicki responded with: "Was pigs motherf**king flying?"

She accompanied this with a shrug and an eye roll, leading some fans confused about her cryptic comment.

Nicki also finished responding with: "I think that was a trick answer y’all that I gave y’all."

Nicki Minaj seemingly confirms breast reduction amid speculation

Nicki Minaj and Rihanna have previously collaborated twice.
Nicki Minaj and Rihanna have previously collaborated twice. Picture: Getty

Some fans took the reference to "fly" as that of Nicki and RiRi's 2010 hit from the original 'Pink Friday' album.

"What a day to be a BARB," one fan quipped as another said: "Rihanna is definitely on Nicki’s album. She wouldn’t have answered that question at all if she wasn’t on it."

Others were less sure that Rihanna will feature on the album as one said: "WTF does this mean." Nicki and Rihanna have stayed friendly since their 2010 collab, with Nicki breaking her social media hiatus to congratulate Rihanna on her second pregnancy back in February 2023.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Nicki Minaj News

Is Nicki Minaj going on tour in 2024?

Is Nicki Minaj going on tour in 2024?

Nicki Minaj announces release date for fifth album

Nicki Minaj new album 'Pink Friday 2': Release date, tracklist, features & more

Nicki Minaj slammed over ‘insensitive’ comments about missing Titanic submarine

Nicki Minaj slammed over ‘insensitive’ comments about missing Titanic submarine

Nicki Minaj seemingly confirms breast reduction amid speculation

Nicki Minaj seemingly confirms breast reduction amid speculation

Nicki Minaj and Yung Miami's beef explained

Nicki Minaj and Yung Miami's beef explained

More News

Who is Top Boy's Barry Keoghan? Previous Films, Age, Girlfriend, Awards, Instagram & More Revealed

Who is Top Boy's Barry Keoghan? Previous Films, Age, Girlfriend, Awards, Instagram & More Revealed
Top Boy season 5: release date, cast, trailer and more for the final season

Top Boy Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Trailer and More

Tory Lanez breaks silence after being jailed for a decade over Megan Thee Stallion shooting

Tory Lanez breaks silence after being jailed for a decade over Megan Thee Stallion shooting
Lil Tay releases statement claiming her Instagram was hacked amid alleged death hoax

Lil Tay releases statement claiming her Instagram was hacked amid alleged death hoax

When is Rihanna's due date?

When is Rihanna's due date?

Rihanna