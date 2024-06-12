Is Nicki Minaj single? Her rumoured divorce with Kenneth Petty explained

12 June 2024, 12:08

Is Nicki Minaj single? Her rumoured divorce with Kenneth Petty explained
Is Nicki Minaj single? Her rumoured divorce with Kenneth Petty explained. Picture: Getty Images

Is Nicki Minaj single and has she divorced husband Kenneth Petty? Here's everything we know about her rumoured split following some cryptic social media posts.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nicki Minaj has sparked rumours she is single after some recent social media antics, leading fans to speculate she is getting a divorce from husband and baby daddy Kenneth Petty.

The 'Anaconda' rapper took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to declare 'Yes Single...' and also posted a bizarre video of her recalling when she was giving birth to 'Papa Bear' in 2020.

So, is Nicki Minaj single and is she getting a divorce from Kenneth Petty? Here's everything you need to know.

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty share 3-year-old son Papa Bear together.
Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty share 3-year-old son Papa Bear together. Picture: Getty

Is Nicki Minaj single? Is she splitting from husband Kenneth Petty?

On Monday, June 10, whilst on her Pink Friday 2 tour, Nicki Minaj tweeted that she was 'single'. Fans were confused by this cryptic tweet as they believed the 'Super Freaky Girl' rapper was either going to drop a new song or she had split from husband.

However, some fans assumed it was the latter after Nicki shared a video talking about the struggles of motherhood.

"And then one day, they’re yelling ‘push’ and you’re in pain,” the 41-year-old drowsily said while wearing a white robe and a pink satin bonnet on her head.

Minaj has a son with husband Kenneth Petty.
Minaj has a son with husband Kenneth Petty. Picture: Instagram

"Then one day, comes out a beautiful baby boy. Thank God for your glory."

Congratulations to every mama out there, you're doing a great job. In case no one's told you that, you're doing a great job," continued Nicki in the cryptic video.

The rapper, who married childhood sweetheart Kenneth Petty in 2019 and had son Papa Bear a year later, were reportedly living apart last year amid rumours of a split. However, tabloids reported that the reason for their rumoured separate living arrangements was due to Kenneth's felony charges and lawsuits.

Nicki Minaj attends Met Gala 2024

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Rihanna’s new album R9: Release date, genre & features revealed

Rihanna’s new album R9: Release date, genre & features revealed

1017 rapper Enchanting dead aged 26: Inside her cause of death

1017 rapper Enchanting dead aged 26: Inside her cause of death

Love Island couples: Which contestants are currently together?

Love Island couples: Which contestants are currently together?

Chrisean Rock arrested at Blueface’s court hearing while baby son 'taken by officers'

Chrisean Rock arrested at Blueface’s court hearing while baby son 'taken by officers'

Trending

Tory Lanez's wife Raina Chassagne has filed for divorce after one year of marriage while the rapper is spending 10 years in jail for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot.

Tory Lanez’s wife files for divorce a year after wedding amid 10-year prison sentence

‘Power’ star Michael Rainey Jr. speaks out after being allegedly assaulted on TyTy James’ Twitch livestream

‘Power’ star Michael Rainey Jr. speaks out after being allegedly assaulted on TyTy James’ Twitch livestream
Maya Jama dating history: from Stormzy to Ben Simmons

Maya Jama dating history: from Stormzy to Ben Simmons

Doja Cat 'The Scarlet Tour' Setlist: What songs does she perform and who is supporting her?

Doja Cat 'The Scarlet Tour' Full Setlist: What songs does she perform and who is supporting her?
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck kids: How many children do they have?

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck kids: How many children do they have?

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working