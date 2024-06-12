Is Nicki Minaj single? Her rumoured divorce with Kenneth Petty explained

Is Nicki Minaj single? Her rumoured divorce with Kenneth Petty explained. Picture: Getty Images

Is Nicki Minaj single and has she divorced husband Kenneth Petty? Here's everything we know about her rumoured split following some cryptic social media posts.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Nicki Minaj has sparked rumours she is single after some recent social media antics, leading fans to speculate she is getting a divorce from husband and baby daddy Kenneth Petty.

The 'Anaconda' rapper took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to declare 'Yes Single...' and also posted a bizarre video of her recalling when she was giving birth to 'Papa Bear' in 2020.

So, is Nicki Minaj single and is she getting a divorce from Kenneth Petty? Here's everything you need to know.

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty share 3-year-old son Papa Bear together. Picture: Getty

Is Nicki Minaj single? Is she splitting from husband Kenneth Petty?

On Monday, June 10, whilst on her Pink Friday 2 tour, Nicki Minaj tweeted that she was 'single'. Fans were confused by this cryptic tweet as they believed the 'Super Freaky Girl' rapper was either going to drop a new song or she had split from husband.

However, some fans assumed it was the latter after Nicki shared a video talking about the struggles of motherhood.

"And then one day, they’re yelling ‘push’ and you’re in pain,” the 41-year-old drowsily said while wearing a white robe and a pink satin bonnet on her head.

Yes

Single … — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) June 10, 2024

Minaj has a son with husband Kenneth Petty. Picture: Instagram

"Then one day, comes out a beautiful baby boy. Thank God for your glory."

Congratulations to every mama out there, you're doing a great job. In case no one's told you that, you're doing a great job," continued Nicki in the cryptic video.

The rapper, who married childhood sweetheart Kenneth Petty in 2019 and had son Papa Bear a year later, were reportedly living apart last year amid rumours of a split. However, tabloids reported that the reason for their rumoured separate living arrangements was due to Kenneth's felony charges and lawsuits.