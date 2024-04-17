Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty seeks judge’s permission to join her on Pink Friday 2 tour

By Anna Suffolk

Kenneth Petty has asked for permission to join wife Nicki Minaj on tour following his house arrest probation for failing to register as a sex offender.

Nicki Minaj's husband and father of her son Kenneth Petty has asked a court judge's permission to join the rapper on her Pink Friday 2 tour across Europe later this year.

The 'FTCU' rapper is set to embark on the European leg of her Pink Friday 2 Tour following the US run, and husband Petty has asked permission to attend, citing childcare reasons.

Kenneth Petty was sentenced to 3 years probation in 2021 for failing to register as a sex offender in California.

Petty is asking to join Nicki Minaj across her European dates and Canadian shows in order to accompany their three-year-old son, Papa Bear.

According to TMZ, the 46-year-old has told the court that it is essential he travels for childcare, between now and July 14, the date of Nicki's last show in Europe.

The probation officer overseeing his case has reportedly not "raised any objections to his travel request" according to court documents obtained by the outlet.

Should Petty's request be granted, he would legally need to give his probation officer his whereabouts and remain in contact until his return.

His probation stemmed from his first-degree attempted rape conviction in 1995, and received a 120 day house arrest sentence after violating probation from posting aggressive messages to Offset.

When he moved to California from New York with wife Nicki Minaj, he didn't register on the sex offenders list and his probation is in response to this. The judge is yet to respond to Petty's ask to join Minaj on her tour.