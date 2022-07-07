Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty sentenced for failing to register as sex offender

Kenneth Petty has been sentenced to house arrest and three years probation.

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty has been sentenced to a year of in-home detention and three years of probation after failing to register as a sex offender.

The 44-year-old pleaded guilty to the offence last year and was ordered to pay $55,000 (£46,000) for the offence, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

The husband of the rap star was convinced of rape in New York in 1995, for which he served four years in prison.

Is Nicki Minaj the creative director of Maxim? Rapper collaborates with sports gambling brand

Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty has been sentenced to home arrest. Picture: @nickiminaj/Instagram

Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty was sentenced after failing to register as a sex offender. Picture: @nickiminaj/Instagram

Nicki and Kenneth moved to California in 2019 but he did not register as a sex offender within the required period of five days.

Prosecutors previously urged the judge to sentence him to further prison time, arguing that house arrest wasn’t a severe enough punishment.

Kenneth also served seven years in prison in 2006 after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty was sentenced after failing to register as a sex offender. Picture: Getty

Nicki Minaj welcomed her son with Kenneth Petty in 2020. Picture: @nickiminaj/Instagram

The ‘Pink Friday’ rapper married Kenneth, who she had been childhood friends with, in 2019 after a year of dating.

The couple welcomed their first child; a baby boy, in September 2020.

Nicki is yet to announce the name of her son, but often refers to him as ‘Papa Bear’ on social media.